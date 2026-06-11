James Ervin Joins Operation CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Ervin, founder of “Dogs before Bullets”, is set to appear on Operation CEO TV, where he shares how purpose-driven service, resilience, and mission-led innovation are reshaping access to life-changing support for first responders and veterans.Operation CEO TV is a cinematic docu-series honoring entrepreneurs and leaders who have served their country and now build businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show highlights resilience, discipline, and the evolution of the warrior mindset into leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Ervin explores barriers to accessing service dogs, how PTSD is better understood as an occupational injury, and how scalable nonprofit models can expand support through community-driven funding and training access. He also breaks down how empowerment and self-training resources can increase independence for those in need.James’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/james-ervin

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