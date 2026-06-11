Opportunity to correct BISS applications without penalty

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has today advised farmers of two important opportunities regarding corrections to their 2026 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based scheme applications.

The first of these are preliminary checks which will identify any over-claims, overlaps or dual claims. Notifications are issued where the department finds such an error on the farmer’s 2026 BISS application. For 2026, approximately 4,600 herds will receive a preliminary check notification. Where a farmer or advisor receives a preliminary check notification, they should log on to www.MyAgFood.ie and respond on or before 22 June 2026.

Secondly, notifications relating to the Area Monitoring System (AMS) are due to begin from 24 June 2026, for a minority of farmers. The first round of AMS notifications is for the potential presence of artificial surfaces, for example: buildings, farmyard extensions and farm roadways, in land parcel(s). Farmers or their advisor will have 14 days from the notification date to respond to the AMS notification. Further rounds of AMS notifications will issue from July 2026 onwards.

These Preliminary Checks and AMS notifications allow the farmer the opportunity to rectify issues with their BISS and other area-based scheme applications, without penalty. Farmers and advisors should check the correspondence section of their www.MyAgFood.ie online account. Where a farmer is signed up for text message alerts, a text will issue to advise them that they have a notification on their agfood.ie account.