CLAIMING ITS CREATIVE METTLE, RESPONSE MARKETING BECOMES STAYGOLD

Response Marketing sheds its 24-year-old moniker, becoming StayGold. Creative with soul. A first look at the new visual framework for StayGold.

Independent agency sheds 24-year-old direct marketing moniker to hand modern marketers their edge back.

Moving to StayGold isn’t a cosmetic change. It’s a fierce commitment to creativity with substance and work that earns its place.” — StayGold CEO + Managing Partner, Carolyn Walker

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Names can trap you into a version of yourself you left behind years ago. Our name, Response, eventually didn’t just stop describing our work—it actively misdirected it—and read us smaller than we are. Moving to StayGold isn’t a cosmetic change. It’s a fierce commitment to creativity with substance and work that earns its place. The parts of ourselves we want to protect from getting smoothed down by trends, pressure or the temptation to be louder,” explains CEO and Managing Partner, Carolyn Walker.In the last decade alone, the agency dramatically diversified its footprint, moving from a portfolio where over half of its business sat in “building products and services” to a roster that has expanded 66.7% with new restaurant, tech and regulated industries clients. The agency reports the share of total revenue from clients utilizing its core capabilities of brand strategy, brand experience and brand campaigns has jumped from around 11% to 81%—representing a staggering 372.73% revenue increase in that same timeframe.The transformation beyond its print broker origin is exemplified by the agency’s 21-year relationship with hardware giant Logitech, a partnership older than YouTube and the iPhone. Navigating Logitech's evolution from a desktop peripherals company in 2005 to a multibillion-dollar global enterprise brand across productivity, gaming, creator tools and video collaboration, the agency has supported the brand's physical and digital experience systems."We started together in retail trade marketing, turning ordinary store spaces into something extraordinary," says Irma Sandoval, Marketing Manager, Campaign & Media Lead at Logitech. "But more recently, the agency is doing everything from unpacking high-level strategy to executing massive cultural activations for us at SXSW. By choosing this name of StayGold, they’ve set an incredibly high bar for themselves, and it takes serious courage to claim that. As a long-term partner, it’s beautiful to watch. I’ve always known their strategic depth, and this moment is the agency finally catching up to its own trajectory and forcing the rest of the market to take notice."Architecture Of Choice: Raw Reasoning With Rhythm + LightTo manifest this philosophy, StayGold has introduced a unified multisensory identity rooted in raw, intentional design, featuring an original sonic anthem written and produced by Tim Warren and Eric Donnelly from the critically acclaimed American rock band The Alternate Routes:• Explore the larger strategy and visual identity behind the agency’s evolution, here The band’s soul-stirring songwriting has earned a massive global footprint, including feature placement at the Winter Olympic Games, regular rotation on major television networks like CBS and NBC and collaborations with brands like TOMS. Revered for their earnest musical integrity and powerful social impact tracks like “Nothing More,” the Connecticut-based group has spent nearly two decades cementing a reputation as masters of narrative-driven storytelling.Built to mirror the high-stakes pressure cooker of modern marketing, the track anchors the launch with a lean, staccato keyboard line and a pocket-tight, vintage soul groove. The driving rhythm section and sharp horn accents back a raw, breathless vocal performance that champions foundational integrity over easy wins, leaving the listener hooked on a track engineered as a permanent commercial foundation.The larger visual system is punctuated with rich, photographic weight. Gradients of deep charcoal and midnight navy overlaid with a heavy, film-like grain introduce physical dimension to the digital plane. By intentionally employing a shallow depth of field, the layout pulls soft blooms of amber-gold light and abstract textures in and out of focus, framing the agency's canvas as a living, cinematic exposure rather than a static corporate asset. This fluid framing functions as a direct visualization of choice—a reminder of how objectives drift closer or further away, and how a brand's narrative either clarifies or muddies with consumers based on every execution taken. It deliberately recenters the importance of the light and growth that only comes from staying true to the core brand ethos.At the epicenter of this atmosphere sits the StayGold wordmark, rendered in a high-contrast, luminous off-white script. The custom typography rejects traditional typesetting for a fluid, handwritten signature defined by aggressive connecting strokes and sweeping, uninterrupted loops. The deliberate kinetic intersection of the letters creates a singular, unbroken line that carries the urgency of a personal manifesto, establishing a visual language rooted entirely in brand permanence and emotional gravity. This comprehensive design system rolls out across a full website redesign, limited-edition merchandise, new employee photography standards and modular sonic elements pulled directly from the larger anthem.“The second or third year of a partnership usually settles into an unintentional cruise control in this industry. I’ve actually walked away from agencies in the past for that exact reason—because they got stagnant,” shares Stacy Routhier, Marketing Lead at Ensign Bickford Aerospace & Defense. “This rebrand to StayGold is the absolute opposite of that inertia. It’s an unyielding hunger to stay one step ahead, and it radically expands the role I see them playing with our brand. As a client, there is nothing more reassuring than an agency that refuses to stand still."The Case For Calm: Meeting The Moment With FocusThis identity shift arrives at a volatile moment for corporate marketing leaders. The modern marketing landscape has devolved into a high-stakes, frantic tactical sprint, forcing Chief Marketing Officers into a defensive crouch that compromises the long-term existence of the very brands they steward. Caught in a vise between flatlining resources and compounding C-suite performance anxiety, today's marketing leaders find themselves trapped in a continuous loop of short-term reaction.The agency engineered its core capabilities to address the exact structural fractures currently destabilizing the market:• 71% of marketing executives identify shifting corporate strategies as the single greatest barrier to executing a consistent, effective brand narrative, according to data hosted the Forrester Research Hub.• Gartner’s Marketing Hub tracked a mere 6% of the average marketing budget is now allocated to long-term brand building which LinkedIn B2B Institute observes as the lion’s share of media spend going to digital performance to capture immediate demand—fighting over the 5% of the market actively buying right now versus the 95% of buyers who can drive future growth.• Mintel’s 2025 Global Consumer Predictions identifies a sharp “Affection Deficit” where algorithmic optimization has triggered widespread customer experience fatigue and mistrust.Kantar BrandZ 2025 Global Report cements the ultimate stakes of breeding such disconnect and distrust across markets, finding 81% of consumers stating that brand trust is their absolute decisive purchase factor—rated above price and convenience."Frankly, our collective synapses are fried from chasing transactional, algorithmic trends," notes Andre Picard, StayGold Head of Brand Engagement. "People are spending more time with ChatGPT than their significant other, so why not run the other way? True brand strength is the intention that makes up the connective tissue of an ecosystem, not a cosmetic facelift. That's why StayGold isn't just a name, it's an operational verb for us—a stern reminder to remain completely uncompromising in driving real business outcomes. It's the philosophy that guides how we advise, and it's the exact discipline that dictated our new visual identity system."Media KitAccess to additional press materials are available here: http://bit.ly/4opfihE -###-ABOUT STAYGOLDStayGold is a brand strategy and creative studio based in New Haven, CT. We partner with established brands to clarify what they stand for, sharpen how they show up and make work that moves people. Operating under the belief that truth is the shortcut, StayGold focuses on the substance underneath the story. Strategy with a spine. Creative with soul.Learn more at stay-gold.co ( https://stay-gold.co ).

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