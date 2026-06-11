Techmango Technology Services Rebrands as SMI TECHSOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED, Product and Services Under One Identity

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Transformation reflects the company’s evolution into an AI-first organization, unifying enterprise software and technology services under one brand.

SMI TECHSOLUTIONS reflects our vision of combining innovative software products and implementation expertise to help businesses achieve better outcomes through AI and intelligent automation.” — Director of Business Development, SMI TECHSOLUTIONS

MADURAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techmango Technology Services Private Limited today announced its rebranding as 𝐒𝐌𝐈 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐔𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃 , marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution from a technology services organization into a unified AI and intelligent automation company.The new identity reflects the company’s expanded vision of helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation through a combination of enterprise software platforms, AI-powered automation, data-driven solutions, and technology services.Over the years, Techmango has established itself as a trusted technology partner for organizations across Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics, and Supply Chain sectors. The company has delivered solutions spanning application development, modernization, cloud technologies, data engineering, business intelligence, and emerging AI capabilities through global delivery operations across India, the United States, and the UAE.As SMI TECHSOLUTIONS, the company now brings together its technology services expertise and its enterprise automation product portfolio under a single strategic brand.At the centre of this vision is 𝐀𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚 , SMI TECHSOLUTIONS’ intelligent process orchestration platform, designed to help enterprises automate and optimize complex business operations through Agentic AI, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Process Management, Robotic Process Automation, and workflow orchestration technologies.The combination of Aptimeta and SMI TECHSOLUTIONS’ delivery expertise enables customers to engage a single organization capable of consulting, implementing, automating, and continuously improving enterprise processes at scale.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬:The transition to SMI TECHSOLUTIONS strengthens the company’s ability to deliver end-to-end transformation initiatives through:1. Enterprise automation powered by the Aptimeta platform.2. AI-driven digitalization and intelligent process transformation.3. Data engineering and business intelligence solutions.4. GenAI and Agentic AI services.5. Application modernization and cloud transformation.6. Integrated product and services expertise under a single organization.All existing customer relationships, contracts, support agreements, and ongoing engagements remain unchanged. No action is required from customers or partners.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐌𝐈 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐔𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃:SMI TECHSOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED is an AI-first technology company that combines enterprise software products and technology services to help organizations automate operations, modernize systems, and accelerate digital transformation.The company’s offerings include Aptimeta, its intelligent process orchestration platform, alongside services spanning AI-driven digitalization, Agentic AI, Intelligent Document Processing, Data Engineering, Business Intelligence, Cloud Solutions, and Application Modernization.Headquartered in Madurai, India, with customer engagement and delivery capabilities across the United States and the UAE, SMI TECHSOLUTIONS serves enterprises across Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics, and Supply Chain industries.

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