EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos visits Ireland

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, and the Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne TD, will today (11 June) welcome European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, to Ireland for a series of engagements.

Ahead of her meeting with Commissioner Kos, Minister McEntee said: "EU enlargement will be a key priority during Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the EU. My meeting with Commissioner Kos is an important opportunity to discuss how Ireland can help advance the accession process for candidate countries over the coming months.

“Ireland strongly supports the aspirations of all candidate countries, provided the necessary reforms are delivered. Enlargement can strengthen stability, security and prosperity across Europe, and Ireland is committed to playing a constructive role in making that a reality."

In advance of his meeting with Commissioner Kos, Minister Byrne stated: “I am delighted to welcome Commissioner Kos to Ireland. We have a generational opportunity to further unify our continent by moving EU enlargement policy forward and Ireland is determined to seize that opportunity. Ireland has benefitted significantly from our EU membership and from previous rounds of EU enlargement. During the Irish EU Presidency, I am determined to advance EU enlargement policy, in my role as chair of the EU General Affairs Council. EU candidate countries have a friend in Ireland.”