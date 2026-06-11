IntelliDesign Awarded Contract to Support Hanwha Defence Australia’s Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle Program

IntelliDesign Awarded Contract to Support Hanwha Defence Australia

IntelliDesign has been awarded a contract to supply complex electronic assemblies by Hanwha Defence Australia, a subsidiary of South Korean Hanwha Aerospace.

This contract is a significant milestone for IntelliDesign and a strong endorsement of Australian manufacturing capability on a global defence program.” — Matt Bromwich, CEO of IntelliDesign

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliDesign is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA), a subsidiary of South Korean Hanwha Aerospace. Intellidesign is one of Australia’s leading electronics design and manufacturing companies and a part of the Circuitwise Group of 4 electronic companies with locations in Australia and New Zealand.The contract is to supply complex electronic assemblies for the Australian Army’s AS21 Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) program being delivered under LAND 400 Phase 3.HDA is building and delivering the 129 AS21 Redback vehicles from manufacturing operations based in Avalon, Victoria. The Redback IFV is highly protected and lethal, capable of carrying Australian soldiers into combat, and it serves as a highly capable platform for advanced battlefield communications.Under the contract, IntelliDesign will manufacture complex electronic assemblies, supporting the production of the Redback vehicles. A dedicated onboarding team within the company has been established to support technical alignment, program coordination, and production readiness with HDA.“This contract is a significant milestone for IntelliDesign and a strong endorsement of Australian manufacturing capability on a global defence program,” said Matt Bromwich, CEO of IntelliDesign. “We are proud to be working with HDA on a project of national importance and to contribute high-reliability electronics to a platform that will support Australian Defence Force personnel for decades to come.”“IntelliDesign is a vital part of our Australian supply chain to deliver this game changing capability in the AS21 Redback to our customer,” a HDA spokesperson said. “They provided the best solution to a complex and demanding requirement.”As part of the program, IntelliDesign will introduce new manufacturing capabilities at its Brisbane site, including the establishment of a clean room environment, to meet the stringent quality, reliability, and compliance requirements of modern defence platforms.The award further strengthens IntelliDesign’s position as a trusted Australian partner for complex, mission-critical electronics across defence and other highly regulated industries.About UsIntelliDesign is a privately owned, Brisbane-based business with over 31 years’ experience in high-end electronics design and manufacturing. The company designs and manufactures advanced electronics for mission-critical and physically demanding environments, supporting customers across defence, aerospace, mining, medical, and industrial sectors.For more information, visit www.intellidesign.com.au

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