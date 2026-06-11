Temporary Restraining Order Issued in Wilson Nuisance Case

Following a prolonged period of criminal activity at a motel in Wilson, the Wilson Police Department and the City requested assistance from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) in March 2026 to pursue a civil nuisance abatement action at the America’s Best Value Inn located at 1815 US 301 S in Wilson. A formal investigation was opened immediately.

The investigation revealed a history of illegal drug sales, drug-related overdoses, assaults, homicides, child abuse and prostitution occurring on the property. The property has had over 45 nuisance-related calls for service since May of 2022, draining community resources.

As a result of the joint investigation conducted by ALE, and the City of Wilson, Superior Court Judge Bill Wolfe signed a TRO against the owners and operators of the America’s Best Value Inn.

The court order places immediate restrictions on the use of the property. Specifically, the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) prohibits the sale of the property, requires that all nuisance-related criminal activity cease, and prevents new tenants from occupying the premises pending further court proceedings.

ALE’s Nuisance Abatement Team specializes in investigating properties associated with ongoing criminal activity and making recommendations for civil enforcement actions as authorized under Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes.

Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities to include, among other offenses, violations of drug laws, recurring acts of violence, breaches of the peace, and Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) violations. The statute provides a civil remedy to abate such criminal conduct and mitigate its harmful impact on the community.

ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes. ALE has a team of special agents who are certified paralegals and receive extensive training in conducting nuisance abatement investigations.