MEDIA ADVISORY: NCDPS News Conference in Winston-Salem Highlights S.A.F.E. Week of Action

What: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action News Conference in Winston-Salem

Where: Forsyth County Health Department

Annex I Building – Auditorium

725 North Highland Avenue

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

When: Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is holding its fourth annual NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action June 1–7, with events and community outreach taking place across the state. As part of the Week of Action, NCDPS will host a news conference alongside partner organizations in Winston-Salem on Friday, June 5, to highlight the importance of safe firearm storage.

This news conference occurs as the Winston-Salem community continues to grieve the consequences of firearm violence, including the impact of a shooting earlier this spring near a local park that killed two teenagers, injured five other young people and prompted secure holds at nearby schools.

Representatives from NCDPS, Brenner Children’s Hospital and other community partners will discuss the importance of safe firearm storage, share personal and professional perspectives and highlight the role every household can play in keeping children, families and communities safe.

Speakers will include:

Jeffrey Smythe, Secretary of NCDPS

William Lassiter, Deputy Secretary of the NCDPS Division of Juvenile Justice

Rebecca Palmer, Pediatric Hospitalist, Brenner Children’s Hospital

Yasmin Evette Gay, PhD, Director of Hospital Based Violence Intervention Program, Atrium Health

William H. Penn, Jr, Chief of Police, Winston-Salem

Rev. Curtis Friday, Program Manager, Forsyth Wins

The issue of safe firearm storage is critical for Forsyth County and communities across the state. In 2024, 172 Forsyth County residents visited the emergency department due to firearm injury.² Statewide, firearms are now the leading cause of injury-related death for children and youth. NC S.A.F.E. encourages North Carolinians to lock their firearms and keep them out of the reach of children and unauthorized users to help prevent tragedies.

Brenner Children’s Hospital, part of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and a longtime NC S.A.F.E. partner, will also host a Summer Safety Fest on Saturday, June 6, at Happy Hill Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families attending can receive free NC S.A.F.E. gun locks, bike helmets, life jackets, and other safety materials to help them start the summer safely.

Members of the media should RSVP to ncsafe@ncdps.gov to request an interview with NC S.A.F.E. representatives and confirm attendance at this news conference. North Carolinians can find more information about effectively and safely securing their guns at ncsafe.org. Additional media materials are available at ncsafe.org/about.

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About NC S.A.F.E.: There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms. This simple act can dramatically reduce gun theft, suicide attempts, and youth violence, and can increase the safety of North Carolina families and their communities. NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the program provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations.



¹ WXII 12. “Two Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Secure Hold Due to Shooting Incident Near Park.” Updated April 21, 2026. https://www.wxii12.com/article/two-winston-salemforsyth-county-schools-…

² North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Office of Violence Prevention. “Forsyth County Violence Profile.” NC DETECT, Emergency Department Visits 2020–2024, provisional data. Updated April 2, 2025.