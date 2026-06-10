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Treasurer Announces Writing Sweepstakes for Junior High Students

Nebraska State Treasurer Joey Spellerberg, in partnership with the Omaha Storm Chasers, has announced the 24th annual “Why I Want to Go to College” writing sweepstakes.

Seventh and eighth graders are asked to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through education after high school. Prizes will be awarded to 12 winners.

Winners will receive contributions to the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust or NEST 529 college savings accounts – including $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place.

Three winners will be chosen from each of Nebraska’s three Congressional districts. And another three winners will be selected from outside Nebraska.

Each Nebraska winner will receive four tickets to an Omaha Storm Chasers game.

For more information, go to treasurer.nebraska.gov and click NEST 529.

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Treasurer Announces Writing Sweepstakes for Junior High Students

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