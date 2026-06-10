April is Financial Awareness Month and State Treasurer Joey Spellerberg has added no-cost financial education resources to the Treasurer’s website. The tools are designed to help families build lasting economic stability.
Topics include understanding key financial concepts, managing and eliminating debt, reaching savings goals, preparing for homeownership, protecting health and wealth, and saving for higher education.
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No-Cost Financial Literacy Resources for Nebraskans
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