QAD | Redzone CEO Sanjay Brahmawar Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

I’m honored to join the Forbes Technology Council at a time when manufacturing is entering one of the most consequential periods of change in its history.” — Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO at QAD | Redzone.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QAD Redzone , the company delivering the leading manufacturing platform, powered by Agentic AI that executes work and decisions across the business, from the shop floor to the top floor, announced CEO Sanjay Brahmawar has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.Sanjay was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.As a member of the Council, Sanjay has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Sanjay will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.Finally, Sanjay will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.“I’m honored to join the Forbes Technology Council at a time when manufacturing is entering one of the most consequential periods of change in its history,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO at QAD | Redzone. “The convergence of AI, connected workforces, and adaptive operations is fundamentally reshaping how manufacturers create value, compete, and grow. The companies that will lead the next decade will not be those with the biggest systems, but those that can learn faster, decide faster, and execute faster than their competitors. We have a unique opportunity to move beyond systems of record to systems of action, where AI helps manufacturers sense, decide, and act in real time. I look forward to contributing to this important dialogue and learning from fellow technology leaders who are helping shape the future of our industries.”About Forbes CouncilsForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com About QAD | RedzoneQAD | Redzone is redefining manufacturing and supply chains through its intelligent, adaptive platform that connects people, processes, and technology into a single System of Action. With three core pillars — Redzone (frontline empowerment), Adaptive Applications (the intelligent backbone), and ChampionAI (Agentic AI for manufacturing) — QAD | Redzone helps manufacturers operate with Champion Pace , achieving measurable productivity, resilience, and growth in as little as 90 days. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

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