NUJ statement on revised EHRC Equality Act Code of Practice

The NUJ has responded to the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) revised Code of Practice for businesses and service providers on how to comply with the Equality Act 2010.

The updated code comes after significant public and legal debate following the UK Supreme Court ruling in April last year that the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ under the Equality Act 2010 refer strictly to biological sex assigned at birth.

The Code of Practice - which was submitted to the government in autumn of last year and has now been published - outlines how associations, businesses, and public-facing services should organise their facilities in accordance with the law. The EHRC has indicated that updated guidance addressing employers and workplaces will be published in due course.

An earlier version of the EHRC guidance, published in response to that ruling, was met with widespread criticism, prompting the Commission to undertake further consultation before issuing this revised version.

The NUJ reiterates its position that all workers, including trans and non-binary workers, have the right to safety, dignity and full participation. As the TUC states: "Dignity at work is not a limited resource. Women’s rights to safety, respect and equality are fundamental – and so are the rights of trans people." Any members experiencing discrimination at work should contact the union for support.

The NUJ also stresses that the media, like all members of society, has a responsibility to treat transgender people with fairness, integrity and respect. The NUJ encourages members and the wider media to follow the union’s code of conduct and LGBT+ reporting guidelines.

The NUJ continues to monitor developments, including how guidance may impact inclusion and workplace practices, and reaffirms its commitment to advocating equality for all workers.

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