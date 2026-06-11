Summer Reading Guides Keep Kids Reading and Learning

KidsWorldBooks multicultural children's publisher since 2004 Multicultural and bilingual children's books by KidsWorldBooks

Multicultural publisher offers free classroom and homeschool book lists by age, level and topic

These guides help parents, kids and educators spend less time searching and more time reading.” — Award-winning Publisher Karl Beckstrand

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents, teachers and homeschool educators looking to keep children reading during summer break now have access to a growing collection of free reading guides from KidsWorldBooks The site organizes children's books by age, reading level and subject, helping families quickly identify titles that match a child's interests and abilities. Categories include beginning and reluctant reader books, STEM, chapter, bilingual Spanish-English, nonfiction, social-emotional learning, wordless picture books and more."Kids are more likely to keep reading when they can find books that match their interests," said Karl Beckstrand, founder of KidsWorldBooks and Premio Publishing. "These guides help parents, kids and educators spend less time searching and more time reading."The reading guides serve multiple audiences, including teachers, librarians, homeschool families, literacy programs and caregivers seeking age-appropriate books for independent or family reading.Many featured titles include cross-cultural settings, visual storytelling, vocabulary-building activities, optional classroom extensions, humor and twists.In addition to reading lists, the website offers free lesson plans, learning activities, bedtime stories, teaching guides and literacy resources designed to support reading development at home and in educational settings.KidsWorldBooks, an imprint of Premio Publishing, has published award-winning bilingual and multicultural fiction and nonfiction for children since 2004. It offers more than 300 products used in homes, schools, libraries and ESL programs worldwide. Titles are endorsed by The Library of Congress, USDA (via Virginia Tech), State of Vermont, Alberta Health Services (Canada), Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation, Kirkus Reviews, Publishers Weekly, School Library Journal and The Horn Book. The books are made by real people and celebrate cultures, not ideologies.To explore the reading guides, visit https://kidsworldbooks.com/classroom-book-lists

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