Wegela Introduces Bills on Right to Sit, Protected Labor Actions

LANSING, Mich., June 10, 2026 — State Rep. Dylan Wegela (D-Garden City) recently introduced House Bills 6056-57. HB 6057 would establish the Right to Sit, requiring employers to provide suitable seating to workers whose job can be completed while seated. HB 6056 would require employers to prominently display information in the workplace about protected labor rights.

“More than one in four adults have a disability,” Wegela said. “Repetitive strain from overexerting yourself at work can make disabilities worse. We know that it is bad for people to stand in one place all day. Why allow corporations to force workers to stand for no reason? If you can perform your duties just as well seated as you can standing, why shouldn’t you be able to sit? This legislation is about fighting for a dignified life for all of us.”

HB 6057 would require that employers provide workers with reasonable seating if the work can be done while seated. Reasonable seating includes a chair, a stool, a bench or something comparable. Under the bill, failure to provide reasonable seating would result in a fine of $250 per affected employee per two-week period that the employer violates the requirement.

Under HB 6056, employers who fail to post these labor rights notices prominently would be subject to a $5,000 fine for their first violation, and $10,000 for every subsequent violation.



“Corporations want workers to feel alone and powerless,” Wegela added. “That’s why it’s important for workers to know their rights; not only to organize in the workplace, but to be free from retaliation. That’s why I’m introducing HB 6056, which will require the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to produce material for every business owner in the state to prominently display information about workers’ rights.”

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