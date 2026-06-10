Trooper Arrested, Charged with Aggravated Assault

GRUNDY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.

On June 2nd, at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI agents began investigating the off-duty actions of Trooper Timothy Johnson (DOB 9/20/1968). During the investigation, agents learned that Johnson was involved in a crash in the vicinity of Tracy City in which the driver of the other vehicle left the scene. Further investigation revealed that Johnson then pursued the driver, made multiple attempts to ram his vehicle, and discharged his duty firearm, striking the other vehicle involved. The pursuit ended when the victim lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the 1400 block of US-41. No one was injured by gunfire. Johnson was driving his personally owned vehicle at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, TBI agents secured warrants charging Johnson with three counts of Aggravated Assault. He has been booked into Grundy County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.