NOW HIRING: CJIS IT Supervisor

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

CJIS IT Supervisor

TIES Operations Unit

TBI Headquarters



Job Duties:

Supervise and manage the TIES Operations Unit. Monitor CJIS systems, ensuring efficient and secure data handling. Collaborate with IT teams to integrate CJIS solutions with existing infrastructure. Monitor system performance and manage data traffic, resolving any technical issues promptly. Ensure compliance with FBI CJIS Security Policy and other regulatory requirements in operating CJIS systems. Provide training and support to users on system functionalities and best practices. Develop and maintain documentation related to system architecture, processes, and procedures.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Bachelor’s degree in technology or related field and four years of experience working with law enforcement-related systems or databases.

Preferred Qualifications: Qualifying full-time relevant experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years. Proven experience with CJIS systems and data handling protocols. Strong understanding of CJIS compliance and security measures related to criminal justice data. Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot technical issues effectively. Previous supervisory or leadership experience is a plus. Strong communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Monthly Salary: $6,544 – $10,363

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 78396. This position will be posted June 10, 2026 – June 16, 2026 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.