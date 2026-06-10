ApplyBoard Opens a New Student Acquisition Channel for Schools Through ChatGPT Integration

International students can now access ApplyBoard’s platform, program discovery tools, and admissions guidance directly within ChatGPT.

International students can now access ApplyBoard’s platform, program discovery tools, and admissions guidance directly within ChatGPT.

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ApplyBoard, the leading student mobility AI-platform, today announced its integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, creating a powerful new student acquisition channel for partner universities and colleges by connecting institutions directly to international students where they are increasingly seeking guidance: inside AI-powered conversational platforms.Through this innovation, international students can now access ApplyBoard’s platform, program discovery tools, and admissions guidance directly within ChatGPT (available at https://goapplyboard.com/chatgpt ), making the journey more intuitive, accessible, and personalized.The Shift to AI-Driven Student DiscoveryThis launch addresses a massive shift in how students research higher education. According to Carnegie, student AI usage for university selection surged from 4% in 2023 to 23% in 2025. Furthermore, an EAB survey of over 5,000 students revealed adoption nearly doubled within 2025 alone, climbing from 26% to 46%.Nearly half of prospective students now query AI before filling out a form, opening an email, or speaking with an admissions team. This fundamentally changes enrollment marketing. While traditional strategies relied on capturing attention late in the funnel via search ads and education fairs, AI discovery happens much earlier. By the time a student formally reaches out, their institutional shortlist may already be set by an AI summary.Meeting Students Where Decisions Are MadeBy embedding ApplyBoard within ChatGPT, partner institutions can meet prospective students at this critical, early decision-making junction while reducing friction between initial exploration and enrolment.Key institutional benefits include:• Access to a new AI-native student recruitment channel• Expanded global reach through conversational student discovery• Increased top-of-funnel international applicant opportunities• Streamlined application and enrolment pathways• Enhanced institutional visibility in next-generation digital environments“This integration fundamentally expands how institutions connect with international students,” said Meti Basiri, Co-Founder and CEO of ApplyBoard. “Students are increasingly turning to AI platforms for trusted guidance, and by bringing ApplyBoard into that ecosystem, we are opening an entirely new channel for schools to reach, recruit, and enrol qualified students globally.”“Innovation is about meeting students where they are while making it easier for schools and universities to grow,” said Tony Vlismas, Head of Marketing at ApplyBoard. “By integrating directly into ChatGPT, we’re creating a powerful new front door to international recruitment, one that gives institutions broader reach, better access, and a simpler pathway to engaging the next generation of globally mobile students.”This launch reinforces ApplyBoard’s role as both a technology leader and strategic growth partner, giving institutions streamlined access to the future of AI-enabled student recruitment.About ApplyBoardFounded in 2015, ApplyBoard empowers students worldwide by connecting them to educational opportunities across leading institutions through technology, partnerships, and operational excellence. Through its global AI-platform, ApplyBoard has helped over 1. 5 million students kickstart their study abroad journey, help over 1,500 primary, secondary, and post-secondary institutions diversify and expand market reach, and simplify international admissions while actively working with over 5,000 global recruitment partners. Learn more at applyboard.com

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