Meteomatics Brings Precision Weather Intelligence Into Every Agentic AI Platform

MCP Server Transforms Energy, Insurance, Aviation and Retail Executives’ Preferred AI Platforms Into Weather Strategists

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companies across energy, insurance, aviation, retail and other industries now have easy access to their own AI weather strategist, as a result of the launch of the Meteomatics MCP server. The weather intelligence and technology company that works with Tesla, CVS Health, NASA, CenterPoint Energy and NOAA, is now enabling easier access to its precision data, derived from 110+ sources, into agentic AI platforms such as Claude and ChatGPT to close the gap between complex conditions and real-time action.Extreme weather events from wildfires to hurricanes are not only increasing in intensity, but also becoming more volatile. In order to prevent business damages of billions, executives need to move quickly, proactively planning instead of reacting after an event. However, while gaining access to weather data is a first step, teams can’t leverage it if they don’t understand it. And especially with the multiple layers and conditions that most forecasts include, sifting through models to create a strategy can take hours that businesses don’t have.It’s against this backdrop that Meteomatics is connecting businesses with the instant analysis of data 9x more granular than the nations’ leading solution through their preferred AI platforms. From energy operators balancing grid demand to insurers validating claims, the Meteomatics MCP server enables teams to conversationally ask their AI agents weather-related questions and get a precise, data-backed answer in seconds. For example, through their AI agents, connected to the MCP server, energy executives can ask agents in plain language, “How should we balance renewable output based on wind speed forecasts?” to prevent costly demand mismatches before they happen. Similarly insurance providers can ask, “Were last quarter's weather events severe enough to justify the volume of claims received?”, or “Are impactful storms going to create additional and preventable risk for our customers and what can be done to protect property and reduce claims,” and get an instant, actionable answer.Meteomatics is providing AI agents, already in use at many companies, with the only weather model in the country that covers the contiguous U.S. and Gulf of Mexico at a resolution of 1 km and updates every hour. This level of granularity enables U.S. businesses to accurately detect hyper-local weather events, such as fog, precipitation, wind, hail, storms and fluctuating temperatures, in real-time. The data is pulled from aircrafts, ground stations, drones, radars, satellites and more. Included in these sources is the company’s proprietary Meteodrones–weather drones capable of flying up to 6 km, or 19,500 feet, above mean sea level.With its MCP server, Meteomatics is offering companies real-time insights into the localized weather patterns that directly affect their business. By configuring directly with the AI agents they use on a day to day basis, teams will have easy access to the information needed to navigate the weather’s increasing impact on their operations."Weather is a science, it can be extremely difficult to understand," said Martin Fengler, CEO of Meteomatics. "For businesses, the real bottleneck isn't accessing the data, it's connecting that data to immediate, actionable decisions. When AI systems can directly query live weather data through open protocols like Model Context Protocol, they bypass the manual handoff entirely. Companies get real-time, strategic insights without delay. That direct connection from current conditions to decision is what separates stability from catastrophic loss."The choice belongs to enterprise teams; connect and build directly with the weather API or simply chat plainly with their preferred agent. The MCP server offers another integratable solution to bring more flexibility to often complex setups.About MeteomaticsMeteomatics is a weather intelligence and technology company that enables precision forecasts of the weather’s impact on businesses anywhere in the world at any time. More than 600 companies, including Tesla, CVS Health, Swiss Re, NOAA, NASA, Honda, Airbus, CenterPoint Energy and the U.S. Navy rely on Meteomatics for weather data that can significantly impact everything from energy savings, logistics, and process automation to risk management and product design. The company’s robust approach to weather data collection, modeling, visualization, and delivery rivals even the most sophisticated government and commercial services. Its autonomous Meteodrone, paired with high-resolution weather models, enables granular visibility (down to a single square km) into weather phenomena that traditional weather sensing technology does not regularly or accurately observe. Meteomatics is headquartered in Switzerland, with local operations in the U.S., the UK, Germany, Norway and Spain.

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