Rep. Commons: State expands healthcare cost database

STATEHOUSE (June 9, 2026) – Indiana recently expanded a state website to help Hoosiers compare healthcare prices and quality, according to State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport).

The website, which was established under a 2020 law passed by the General Assembly, now includes additional resources to help Hoosiers save on medical care. The updated tool features prescription resources, hospital cash prices and nearly 2 billion healthcare claims records from insurers and other sources to make it easier for Hoosiers to know what they may pay for medical services – whether through insurance or cash – and compare costs.

Commons said the goals of the database are to better inform Hoosiers on healthcare costs, identify state healthcare needs, support policy and improve the quality and affordability of healthcare in the state.

"Cost transparency is essential to ensure Hoosiers have access to affordable healthcare," Commons said. "With the expansion of this tool, more patients can make informed choices on their medical providers and look for the lowest cost care."

Commons said the website, under the name Indiana Health Prices, includes a list of healthcare providers that perform services within certain distances from a zip code, the average out-of-pocket costs for a service and the quality rating for that facility.

The site also now includes a chatbot that provides guided, easy-to-follow responses, pulls relevant information from other state databases and is available 24/7. The updated prescription resources section has links to external programs like Trump RX. Healthcare providers and laboratories can also now voluntarily submit their pricing and service information to give patients access to even more data so they can make informed decisions.

In recent years, the legislature has advanced several new laws aimed at reducing healthcare costs for Hoosiers, including two priority efforts in 2025 that improve billing transparency and crack down on high costs at large nonprofit hospitals.

Visit indianahealthprices.in.gov to learn more and save on healthcare costs.

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State Rep. Matt Commons (R-Williamsport) represents House District 13,

which includes all of Benton and Warren counties, and portions of

Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.