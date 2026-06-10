Lake County lawmakers: State expands healthcare cost database

STATEHOUSE (June 10, 2026) – Indiana recently expanded a state website to help Hoosiers compare healthcare prices and quality, according to Lake County lawmakers.

The website, which was established under a 2020 law passed by the General Assembly, now includes additional resources to help Hoosiers save on medical care. The updated tool features prescription resources, hospital cash prices and nearly 2 billion healthcare claims records from insurers and other sources to make it easier for Hoosiers to know what they may pay for medical services – whether through insurance or cash – and compare costs.

State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) said the goals of the database are to better inform Hoosiers on healthcare costs, identify state healthcare needs, support policy and improve the quality and affordability of healthcare in the state.

"Hoosiers should not have to wonder or guess what their medical care will cost," said Aylesworth, who supported the 2020 law. "Through this website, Hoosiers have quick access and tools to compare costs and shop providers."

State Rep. Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point) said the database includes a list of healthcare providers that perform services within certain distances from a zip code, the average out-of-pocket costs for a service and the quality rating for that facility.

"For the last several years, Indiana has been working to help lower healthcare expenses," Olthoff said. "I encourage anyone going to doctor visits, picking up prescriptions or getting lab work done to check out this database for information and support to lower costs."

State Rep. Hal Slager (R-Schererville) said the website, under the name Indiana Health Prices, also now includes a chatbot that provides guided, easy-to-follow responses, pulls relevant information from other state databases and is available 24/7. The updated prescription resources section has links to external programs like Trump RX.

"Healthcare transparency is the best way to ensure Hoosiers are able to access reliable and affordable care," Slager said. "Indiana is prioritizing healthcare affordability and this is a helpful tool to find the best prices in your area."

Healthcare providers and laboratories can also now voluntarily submit their pricing and service information to give patients access to even more data so they can make informed decisions.

In recent years, the legislature has advanced several new laws aimed at reducing healthcare costs for Hoosiers, including two priority efforts in 2025 that improve billing transparency and crack down on high costs at large nonprofit hospitals.

Visit indianahealthprices.in.gov to learn more and save on healthcare costs.

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State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) represents House District 11,

which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point) represents House District 19,

which includes portions of Lake and Porter counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Hal Slager (R-Schererville) represents House District 15,

which includes a portion of Lake County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.