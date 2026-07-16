Rep. Sweet: Additional state road funding awarded to Roanoke

STATEHOUSE (July 16, 2026) – More than $396,000 in state funding is headed to Roanoke for local road and bridge projects, according to State Rep. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash).

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Safe and reliable roadways are a necessity no matter the distance being traveled," Sweet said. "Updating and maintaining quality infrastructure shows that our communities and state are serious about keeping motorists as safe as possible."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) represents House District 50,

which includes all of Huntington County, and portions of Miami, Wabash and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.