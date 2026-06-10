Everstory Partners Acquires Franklin Memorial Park

Franklin Memorial Park Joins Everstory Partners

New Jersey cemetery and crematory to join the Memorial Planning network

As I’ve come to know Everstory Partners, I’ve found a company that shares our commitment to providing families with comfort, serenity and a lasting place of remembrance.” — Jon Pace, owner and operator of Franklin Memorial Park

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everstory Partners , one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of funeral homes, cemeteries, and crematories, has acquired Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick Township, N.J., from the Pace family. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.The acquisition represents Everstory’s seventh location in New Jersey, including three other locations in Central Jersey.“This property has served New Jersey families with dignity and care for generations,” said Matthew Sobon, senior vice president of operations, Everstory Partners. “As with all of our acquisitions, we will ensure we preserve that legacy while enhancing the service experience through our customer-focused standards. We are also excited to welcome the Franklin Memorial Park team to Everstory Partners. Their dedication to serving families has built the reputation this memorial park enjoys today, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue that important work.”Franklin Memorial Park was founded in the 1930s and has been owned by the Pace family for many years. The acquisition includes an approximately 60-acre cemetery and two mausoleums, the Chapel of Meditation and the Chapel of Serenity. The Chapel of Serenity was recently expanded to add 1,300 crypt spaces and 330 cremation niches.“As I’ve come to know Everstory Partners, I’ve found a company that shares our commitment to providing families with comfort, serenity and a lasting place of remembrance,” said Jon Pace, owner and operator. “Their other locations in the area show their expertise in long-term stewardship and preserving the legacy of facilities like our family’s memorial park.”“However, to ensure Franklin Memorial Park serves our community for generations to come, we needed a partner to help the park continue to evolve while preserving the standards of care families expect,” Pace added. “Everstory is leading those changes and has the resources needed to invest in modernization, technology and service upgrades.”Everstory continues to invest in technology and innovation across its network. In 2025, the company announced a partnership with PlotBox, a cloud-based deathcare management and cemetery mapping platform that helps improve cemetery operations and gives families greater flexibility when exploring memorialization options.“We want our families to feel the compassion we have for them during the times when they need us most,” Sobon said. “The investments we are making across our organization—from technology and operational improvements to employee development and customer service—are helping us better serve families and communities every day.”###About Everstory PartnersEverstory Partners’ mission is to create supportive spaces where individuals and families can find solace, meaning, and hope in the midst of loss. Since 1999, the company has grown to include more than 460 cemetery, funeral, and crematory locations serving more than 66,000 families a year across the United States (including Puerto Rico) on both a pre-need and at-need basis.Everstory is our brand promise, created in April 2023, to destigmatize deathcare with a unique blend of long-standing traditions of caring for the deceased with a fresh perspective that death is a natural and beautiful part of the human experience that should be planned and celebrated. Visit everstorypartners.com to learn more and memorialplanning.com for a list of properties and contact information.

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