Synergy Launches Unified Digital Platform for Plaintiff Personal Injury Law Firms

The new platform brings education, collaboration, and case management into a single experience to help plaintiff firms manage lien resolution.

We wanted to create one destination where law firms can learn from industry experts, access resources, collaborate seamlessly and better understand how we protect and maximize client recoveries.” — Omar Quddus, chief executive officer of Synergy

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy, the nation's leading provider of single-event healthcare lien resolution, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned digital platform at partnerwithsynergy.com More than a corporate website, the new platform reflects Synergy's continued commitment to helping plaintiff personal injury law firms protect and maximize client recoveries through industry-leading expertise, advanced technology, educational resources, and exceptional client experience. The site brings together the company's comprehensive service offerings with cutting-edge subject matter thought leadership, and the CONNEXION client collaboration platform into a single destination built for law firms and the clients they represent.The new platform features expanded educational content through Peak Practice and the Trial Lawyer View podcast, providing attorneys and legal professionals with timely insights on law firm operations, industry trends, and best practices.Clients also benefit from enhanced access to CONNEXION, Synergy's secure collaboration platform, providing real-time case visibility, streamlined communication, and greater transparency throughout the lien resolution process."This launch represents much more than a redesigned website," said Omar Quddus, chief executive officer of Synergy. "It reflects our commitment to continually improving how we serve our clients. We wanted to create one destination where law firms can learn from industry experts, access practical resources, collaborate seamlessly with our team through the CONNEXION platform, and better understand how our services help protect and maximize client recoveries. Our goal has always been to deliver more than exceptional lien resolution. We strive to earn our clients' trust every day by providing industry-leading expertise, innovative technology, and outstanding client experience that helps them achieve better outcomes."As plaintiff law firms face increasing administrative complexity and growing demands for efficiency, Synergy continues to invest in innovative technology, educational resources, and client collaboration tools that help firms work more efficiently while allowing attorneys to remain focused on securing justice for injured clients. This launch is part of its ongoing investment in our law firm partnership relationships.About SynergySynergy is the nation's leading provider of single-event healthcare lien resolution and Medicare Secondary Payer compliance for personal injury law firms. It serves as an extension of the law firm by removing the lien resolution administrative burden and ensuring compliance, freeing firms to focus on what they do best. Its expert team combines deep subject matter expertise, advanced technology and world-class customer service to protect the net recovery and deliver exceptional client outcomes. Synergy’s team brings more than 300 years of combined subrogation experience across all 50 states and has saved injury victims over $1 billion through strategic lien resolution. The mission is simple: protect and maximize every client's net recovery.Media ContactAmanda GoldmanMarketing CoordinatorAGoldman@partnerwithsynergy.com877-242-0022partnerwithsynergy.com

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