Best backdrops in the world

Founded in 2004, BackdropSource marks 22 years supplying professional backdrops and studio equipment to individuals and businesses across 10 countries.

Reaching 22 years and serving customers in 10 countries is a milestone we're proud of. From individuals to large businesses, we're grateful to everyone who has built their setup with us since 2004.” — Alex, BackdropSource

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BackdropSource, a global manufacturer and supplier of photography and video backdrops and studio equipment, is marking a major milestone in 2026: 22 years in business. Founded in 2004, the company today serves customers across 10 countries from individuals and hobbyists to small businesses and large enterprises.

What began over two decades ago has grown into an international operation supplying professional backgrounds and studio gear to a remarkably broad customer base. BackdropSource's products are used by photographers, filmmakers and content creators, but the company's reach extends much further to retailers, event organisers, trade-show and expo exhibitors, marketing teams, educational institutions and businesses of every size. Whatever the setting, the goal is the same: to give customers reliable, professional-quality backgrounds that make their work look its best.

The company's range spans photography and video backdrops in a variety of materials and sizes, green screens for chroma key work, backdrop support stands and related studio equipment. Products are built to hold up under repeated use and to keep colours consistent under different lighting conditions a practical priority for anyone shooting day in and day out, whether in a home studio, a commercial set or on an exhibition floor.

"Reaching 22 years and serving customers in 10 countries is a milestone we're proud of," said Infant Alex of BackdropSource. "From individuals setting up their first shoot to large businesses running major campaigns, we're grateful to everyone who has built their setup with us since 2004 — and we're focused on giving them even better products and service in the years ahead."

Longevity in a competitive market is no accident. Over 22 years, BackdropSource has steadily widened its product range, expanded the countries it ships to, and refined the way customers browse and order online all while keeping the focus on durable, dependable backgrounds at accessible prices. That combination has helped the company earn repeat customers who return as their needs grow, from a single backdrop for a first project to full setups for established studios and businesses.

As it enters its 22nd year, BackdropSource continues to invest in its catalogue and its customer experience, expanding its offering and improving the shopping experience at www.backdropsource.com. Customers and partners can explore the full range of photography and video backdrops, green screens and studio equipment, and place orders for delivery across the countries BackdropSource serves, at www.backdropsource.com.

About BackdropSource

Founded in 2004, BackdropSource supplies professional photography and video backdrops, studio backgrounds, green screens, backdrop support stands and related studio equipment. Serving customers across 10 countries — from individuals to large businesses — BackdropSource is a trusted source for studio-ready backgrounds worldwide. Learn more at www.backdropsource.com

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