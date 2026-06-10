ZagTrader Launches “Build on ZagTrader” for Client-Built Trading Experiences

Banks, brokers, and fintechs can now build branded trading journeys on ZagTrader's infrastructure via APIs, webhooks, and client-accessible source code.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZagTrader, a global capital markets technology provider, today announced the launch of Build on ZagTrader, a strategic initiative that enables financial institutions to build their own trading and investment experiences on top of ZagTrader’s capital markets infrastructure.The initiative responds to a clear shift in the market. Banks, brokers, asset managers, and fintechs increasingly want to own their digital client experience, including their brand, mobile applications, web interfaces, portals, dashboards, and product guidelines. At the same time, the capital markets infrastructure required behind those experiences, spanning order management, multi-asset trading, market connectivity, FIX routing, risk management, compliance workflows, accounting, custody and settlement workflows, reporting, and back-office operations, remains complex, costly, and operationally demanding to build from scratch.The timing reflects a second shift: AI-assisted software development has dramatically reduced the time and cost of building front-end applications. Institutions with well-documented APIs, webhooks, and source code as a foundation can now design, prototype, and ship branded digital experiences faster than at any point before. In that environment, the differentiator is no longer the interface code itself, but the quality, depth, and reliability of the infrastructure and documentation underneath it.Build on ZagTrader addresses this by formally packaging ZagTrader’s APIs, webhooks, developer documentation, and client-accessible source code for web and mobile applications into a single, clearly defined model. Institutions can continue to use ZagTrader’s existing front-end applications or build their own branded experiences while ZagTrader powers the infrastructure underneath. Source code and technical access are provided exclusively to ZagTrader clients under commercial and legal arrangements.“Financial institutions no longer want to choose between controlling their digital experience and avoiding the cost of rebuilding the capital markets stack,” said Shihab Khalil, Founder and CEO of ZagTrader. “Build on ZagTrader removes that trade-off. The institution owns the brand, the journey, and the roadmap. ZagTrader powers the trading, connectivity, risk, compliance, accounting, and back-office engine underneath. Clients can use our applications or build their own. Either way, the infrastructure is already proven and in production.”Under the initiative, different institutions can build different things. A bank can embed a trading journey inside its existing mobile banking application while retaining full control of its customer relationship. A brokerage can build a differentiated, branded web or mobile trading interface and modernize its client experience without replacing its operational core. A fintech can build an investment journey on institutional-grade infrastructure rather than starting from zero. Existing ZagTrader clients can refresh their front-end layers, add portals and dashboards, and extend the platform around their operating model while keeping the core system they already rely on.Asset managers can build client portals, reporting layers, and investment workflows, while technology partners can develop specialized widgets and digital journeys on ZagTrader APIs.Front-end expectations change quickly, while core infrastructure must remain reliable, compliant, and scalable. Build on ZagTrader lets each move at its own pace. Institutions launch faster, customize deeper, and modernize without replacing everything, because the heavy infrastructure is already there.”Build on ZagTrader also introduces a more collaborative technology model between ZagTrader and its clients, in which institutions can extend, customize, and contribute ideas and enhancements around their business needs, while ZagTrader maintains the governance and control required for institutional systems.The initiative is available to new and existing ZagTrader clients globally, effective immediately.For more information, visit Zagtrader website or contact sales@zagtrader.com

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