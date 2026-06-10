Superpositions Studio: Quantum Software Platform for Finance

AI-guided platform runs quantum experiments on real QPUs, benchmarks against classical methods, and delivers a research-grade report

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superpositions Studio: Quantum Software Platform for FinanceAs quantum hardware advances rapidly, Superpositions Studio opens commercial access —giving R&D teams the software layer to test, benchmark, and decide if quantum works for their specific problemSuperpositions (Limassol, Cyprus) today announced the opening of full commercial access to its cloud-based quantum software platform, designed to help finance teams determine whether quantum computing delivers real value for their specific problems.Hardware is advancing. Software is the missing piece.The quantum computing industry is in the midst of rapid hardware progress. IBM, lonQ, IQM, and Rigettiare expanding qubit counts, reducing error rates, and opening cloud access to quantum processors. Investment is accelerating. The timeline to practical quantum advantage is shortening.But hardware alone solves nothing. And the critical question for any organisation is whether quantum algorithms outperform classical methods on their specific workload.Answering that question requires software that can formulate a business problem as a quantum experiment, run it on real hardware, and compare the result against a strong classical baseline.For most R&D teams, that software layer has existed in theory and required quantum expertise that put it out of reach.The quantum FOMO problem in finance and energyFinance professionals see quantum investment announcements from major banks and feel the pressure to understand what it means for their work. Energy teams watch quantum optimisation pilots at grid operators and wonder whether the same applies to their forecasting or planning problems. But every attempt to find a practical answer comes up against a wall of theory, generic explanations, and no verdict on the actual problem at hand.Superpositions Studio changes that. A risk analyst, quant, or energy data scientist describes their problem in plain language. The platform selects the appropriate algorithm, writes and executes the code across real quantum hardware, benchmarks the result against the classical baseline, and delivers a research-grade PDF report. All in a single session. No quantum background required.Critically, the platform also shows where classical methods currently hold the edge. As the goal is to provide teams with the data they need to make the right decision regarding their specific task right now.Finance use cases available at launchPortfolio and budget optimisation: QAOA and Quantum Annealing applied to multi-asset constrained allocation, benchmarked against classical solvers.Derivatives pricing and risk management: Quantum Amplitude Estimation for VaR and VaR calculations on path-dependent options, targeting quadratic speedup over Monte Carlo simulation as hardware matures.AML, fraud detection, and credit scoring: Hybrid Quantum Neural Networks for imbalanced datasets and small-sample regimes where classical models underperform.Energy use cases available at launchWind and solar forecasting: Hybrid Quantum Neural Networks with variational circuits applied to renewable generation data. In documented experiments on real IBM quantum hardware, the hybrid model achieved results competitive with classical deep learning baselines with significantly fewer parameters.Grid optimisation and demand forecasting: Quantum-enhanced models for consumption pattern prediction and distribution optimisation across energy networks.Access and pricingThe platform runs across IBM Quantum, lonQ, IQM, and Rigetti backends. Every experiment produces downloadable Python code and a PDF report structured as a scientific publication.Access starts with 1,000 free credits. Subscription: €20/month.Additional credit packs: €30 per 3,000 credits. superpositions.studio About Superpositions: Superpositions Studio is the product of Superpositions Ltd, a quantum software company founded in 2026 and headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.The company builds an ecosystem for practical quantum algorithms for industry, with the goal of becoming the vendor-neutral layer where organisations determine if, when, and how quantum computing delivers measurable value for their specific problems.Superpositions Ltd also runs hands-on enterprise proof-of-concept engagements on clients' data with multi-vendor QPU access.Website: superpositions.studioLinkedin: linkedin.com/company/superpositions

Practical quantum platform for industry - quick overview

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