STMicroelectronics expands ST87M01 NB-IoT module platform with certifications for North America and Brazil

ST87M01 NB-IoT modules for American markets

ST87M01 NB-IoT module series now certified for United States and Canada with FCC, PTCRB and ISED, and for Brazil with Anatel

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics has completed certification of ST87M01 NB-IoT modules in North America and Brazil, letting IoT projects in both regions leverage the modules’ 5G-ready connectivity, optional extra features, and supply-chain advantages.

The approved modules for the USA and Canada markets, FCC, PTCRB and ISED certified, include NB-IoT Release 15 cellular connectivity and additional options of GNSS and Wi-Fi positioning for outdoor and indoor localization and asset tracking. ST is working with Onomondo — a global IoT network operator trusted by enterprises worldwide — to bring these certified modules to market with a ready-to-use connectivity layer, giving customers an accelerated and fully managed path to deployment across North America.

"With FCC, PTCRB, and ISED certification now in place, the ST87M01 is fully ready to power IoT deployments across the USA and Canada. Our collaboration with Onomondo adds a further dimension to this — giving customers a proven global connectivity platform to deploy, manage, and scale their applications across North America with speed and confidence," said Domenico Arrigo, General Manager, Application Specific Product Division, STMicroelectronics.

Wanig Le Pennec, Director of Global Partnerships at Onomondo, added, “Our work with ST brings energy-efficient, compact modules and global connectivity into one certified solution, giving teams across North America a faster route into these markets, with full visibility into every device and the control to optimize performance and manage costs as their fleet grows."

The ST87M01 module platform has also achieved Anatel certification in Brazil, further expanding its global footprint. With NB-IoT connectivity and optional GNSS/Wi-Fi positioning, the ST87M01 unlocks the full potential of Brazil's fastest-growing IoT verticals — smart metering, smart street lighting, monitoring livestock and agriculture sensors, and asset tracking. Customers can now bring to market compact, energy-efficient, and highly scalable solutions that are fully aligned with the demands of Brazil's evolving connected infrastructure.

ST’s Domenico Arrigo commented, "Brazil represents one of the most dynamic and fast-growing IoT markets in Latin America, driven by strong government initiatives and a thriving enterprise ecosystem. With Anatel certification now secured, the ST87M01 brings its geolocation capabilities, outstanding energy efficiency, and large-scale deployment simplicity to customers who are ready to realize those opportunities.”

The modules available for each market are:

• Region-specific part numbers for USA and Canada: ST87M01-2001 with NB-IoT connectivity; ST87M01-2301 with NB-IoT and GNSS/Wi-Fi positioning.

• Anatel -certified modules in Brazil: ST87M01-1000 with NB-IoT; ST87M01-1100 and ST87M01-1101 with NB-IoT and GNSS/Wi-Fi positioning.

Close integration of all features in one device saves integration engineering challenges and costs.



Further information for editors

ST87M01 modules are already widely deployed in utility metering, smart city, and industrial IoT solutions including smart meters, asset trackers, remote monitoring, smart buildings, and smart factories throughout Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The modules comply with the European Radio Equipment Directive, including Section 3.3 cybersecurity requirements. They are also certified by the Global Certification Forum (GCF), including multiple GSM bands and 3GPP test specifications for NB-IoT, RSP, UICC, and ETSI USIM.

All ST87M01 modules are entirely designed, built, and supported by ST, giving customers peace of mind regarding production, shipping, and security.

Building IoT devices using ST87M01 modules lets developers access ST’s extensive ecosystem that includes development tools, hardware kits, reference designs, software libraries, application examples, and antenna-design assistance. The resources available for developers include ST87M01 firmware, ST’s Easy Connect software library, a Windows-PC graphical tool for configuring module settings and downloading firmware images.

The tools provide a console to send commands, as well as panels for monitoring network and radio connections, managing positioning services, and debugging. Developers can leverage these tools to integrate the ST87M01 with their host-system microcontroller or embed firmware directly in the ST87M01 for simple applications and use-cases. Dedicated evaluation kits are available for the new region-specific modules.

Drawing less than 0.5µA in standby, and less than 1.2µA while operating in power-saving mode (PSM), the modules meet typical market demands for low power consumption and extended battery life in the field.

ST87M01 modules are in production now in a compact 10.6mm x 12.8mm package just 2.4 mm high. Information about samples and pricing requests is available through local ST sales offices worldwide.

Visit https://www.st.com/st87m01 for more information.



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