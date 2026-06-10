Konnectify Now Powered by ZoomInfo's GTM.AI as the Headless Context Layer for B2B Data Enrichment

ZoomInfo and Konnectify have launched a native, two-way integration that brings verified ZoomInfo intelligence into Konnectify workflows.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed a native, two-way integration with Konnectify, the AI workflow automation platform for go-to-market teams. The integration runs against ZoomInfo's verified data graph from inside any Konnectify workflow, across more than 500 connected apps, with immediate effect.

Konnectify Workflows Now Powered by ZoomInfo GTM Intelligence. Mutual customers can pull verified company and contact records from ZoomInfo directly into any Konnectify workflow. Konnectify's Pipeline Enrichment, Outbound Prospecting, and Inbound Qualification agents now ground their decisions in identity-resolved ZoomInfo data rather than scraped or guessed inputs. The connector is native, so customers do not bring their own API key, build middleware, or run a custom pipeline.

The data underneath comes from ZoomInfo's GTM Context Graph, which holds identity-resolved intelligence on more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals. That graph refreshes continuously and exposes the same verified record through every surface that consumes it. B2B contact data decays at roughly 70 percent a year, and an AI workflow acting on stale data produces bad outcomes at machine scale. Verified, continuously queryable data is the difference between an automation that builds pipeline and one that erodes trust.

ZoomInfo Intelligence Now Available Inside Konnectify. In the other direction, Konnectify customers can build a Custom Data Connector that pushes Konnectify-licensed signal into GTM Studio Audiences inside ZoomInfo. The audience surface now accepts Konnectify-sourced enrichment, intent data, product telemetry, third-party enrichment, and custom scoring, as a first-class targeting input alongside ZoomInfo's native signal. A marketing team running ABM in ZoomInfo can layer in a propensity score built in Konnectify without exporting data, building middleware, or running a manual sync.

Both directions run through GTM.AI, ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. GTM.AI exposes the GTM Context Graph and agentic orchestration through API and Model Context Protocol, so any agent, platform, or workflow can plug in. Konnectify joins a growing set of live integrations on the same infrastructure, including Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Gong, LeanData, Glean, Claude, and ChatGPT.

Governance follows the data. GTM.AI applies access control, permissioning, AI policy, and audit logging consistently across every surface that consumes it, including ZoomInfo itself, partner platforms like Konnectify, and customer-built agents. RevOps teams maintain a single governance posture across ZoomInfo, Konnectify, and every downstream destination they touch.

The native, two-way model is what separates this from a generic iPaaS connection. Most no-code connectors require the customer to bring or scrape their own data and run one direction only. This integration grounds workflows in ZoomInfo's verified GTM Context Graph natively and lets Konnectify push licensed signal back into ZoomInfo. Mutual customers use their existing Konnectify license for both directions, with no net-new infrastructure to buy or maintain.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

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