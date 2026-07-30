LV Exhibit Rentals Expands Turnkey Production Partnerships for Agencies and Event Planners

LV Exhibit Rentals hopes a new service will enable agencies and event planners to focus more on strategy and less on logistics.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusted Las Vegas exhibit house, LV Exhibit Rentals, is officially announcing the expansion of its turnkey production partnership program. The objective of this latest business move is to provide agencies and event planners nationwide with greater end-to-end support for event-related activities. LV Exhibit Rentals is stepping up to become a one-stop production partner for helping client businesses deliver complex and immersive campaigns across multiple venues and formats.

Traditionally, agencies had to manage the physical build and logistics of their events and production efforts. But using LV Exhibit Rentals’ turnkey partnerships, they're able to focus more on strategic elements like campaign design, messaging, and creative direction.

Harry Panfil, owner of LV Exhibit Rentals, said the following:

“Our goal is to be the ultimate backstage partner for creative agencies. By partnering with us, agencies can retain complete control of their campaign strategy and creative vision. We take the stress out of the physical execution by seamlessly managing the structure, production, logistics, and on-site setup, ensuring their vision comes to life exactly as planned.”

As part of its one-stop-shop production service, LV Exhibit Rentals can help agencies and event planners with:

- Product launches

- Festivals

- Touring campaigns

- Indoor experiences

- Outdoor experiences

- Corporate conferences

- Events

- Brand activations

- Trade show exhibits

They can also do the show's registration desks as well as any activations clients have in the foyer.

To bring these services to life, the firm offers multiple facilitating services under one roof. For example, it can provide:

- Dismantling

- Installation

- Logistics support

- Graphic design

- Fabrication

- Full exhibit design

- Props storage

- Program management

Part of its offering is its new FlexBox, an exciting addition to the company's capabilities. This modular, highly versatile, weather-resistant structure is designed to adapt to various environments. The FlexBox is a sort of do-it-all solution for events in multiple locations, from music festivals to indoor activations, sporting events, and more.

Agencies planning corporate conferences in popular locations like Las Vegas or outdoor festivals in more rural areas of the country are now relying on LV Exhibit Rentals as their production partner and custom trade show booth solutions provider. The firm handles everything from concept to dismantling, providing a rare opportunity to experience a turnkey service so that executives can focus on strategy and brand management.

For more information about LV Exhibit Rentals, use the contact details below:



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