Legislation to Increase Transparency on Utility Bills Passed Unanimously

Illinois consumers will soon have a clearer understanding of the fees and surcharges included on their monthly utility bills, thanks to legislation that passed the Senate unanimously.

House Bill 5524 requires the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability (COGFA) to compile information on electric utility fees and surcharges and make that information publicly available in a clear and accessible format.

Under the legislation, information regarding charges collected through electric utility bills will be compiled and reported, including identifying amounts that are remitted to the state and amounts retained by utilities. The goal is to provide consumers with a clearer picture of how their utility bills are structured and where their money is going.

House Bill 5524 passed the General Assembly unanimously and now heads to the Governor’s desk for his signature.