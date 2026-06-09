Transparency, Veterans Recognition Measures Advance to Governor’s Desk

Legislation to improve government transparency and another to help recognize the service of veterans in Illinois have passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly.

House Bill 2137 requires local governments, counties, and municipalities with existing public websites to provide and post information on how to access audit and financial reports through the Illinois Comptroller’s Office. This legislation is intended to help make it easier to review financial information and to view how local government entities are managing their resources.

Republican lawmakers also advanced House Bill 4385, legislation that allows eligible veterans and military honorees to receive a second set of military-specific plates under the same terms as the first set.

Both measures now await the Governor’s signature.