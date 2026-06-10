EQONIC Selected for UK Government’s Flagship Battery Innovation Programme

EQONIC's lithium-free, sodium-free and rare-earth-free battery technology addresses critical barriers to renewable energy adoption while mitigating fire risk and environmental risk. EQONIC has been selected for UK Government’s flagship Battery Innovation Programme to advance high-efficiency manufacturing and circular battery systems enabled by digital twin technology

The programme will advance high-efficiency manufacturing and circular battery systems enabled by digital twin technology.

This programme is one of the most rigorous technical and commercial assessments in the UK battery sector. Our selection validates not just our technology, but our commercial model.” — Jas Kandola, CEO of Eqonic Group

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EQONIC Group, the UK battery technology company developing next generation batteries and energy storage systems, has been selected for the UK Government’s £452 million Battery Innovation Programme, delivered by Innovate UK and supported by the Department for Business and Trade.

This highly competitive programme backs only the UK’s most commercially scalable and globally relevant battery technologies. EQONIC’s selection signals strong government confidence in the company’s ability to become a major UK originated player in the global energy storage market.

A Platform Positioned for Global Scale

EQONIC is developing a battery technology which reduces the three biggest structural constraints in the global battery supply chain: cost volatility, safety risk, and material scarcity.

The company’s architecture is engineered for:

• Long duration stationary storage

• Industrial and commercial energy systems

• Mission critical infrastructure

These are markets where lifetime economics, safety, and total cost of ownership dominate purchasing decisions, and where existing technologies are increasingly misaligned with customer needs.

Government Funding Accelerates Commercialisation

The awarded funding will accelerate development of a full stack digital twin of EQONIC’s proprietary manufacturing process, a critical enabler for rapid commercial deployment.

A reconfigurable production and disassembly line will support both high-efficiency assembly and structured end-of-life processing, enabling battery systems to be manufactured, repurposed, and decommissioned within a single integrated industrial framework.

This integrated model will enable EQONIC to deploy reconfigurable assembly and disassembly manufacturing capacity, performing across the full battery lifecycle in line with emerging regulatory requirements.

The digital twin will allow EQONIC to:

• Optimise manufacturing efficiency

• Reduce production variability

• Shorten time to market

• Demonstrate scalability to global manufacturing partners

This capability is central to EQONIC’s asset light, technology first commercial model, which avoids large-scale capital expenditure and instead enables rapid global scaling through collaborations and partnerships.

Strategic Collaboration with Ellaniti Strengthens Industrialisation Pathway

To accelerate commercial readiness, EQONIC is working with Ellaniti, a team of experts specialising in smart manufacturing, operational excellence, manufacturing strategy and technology roadmapping.

Ellaniti’s expertise strengthens EQONIC’s ability to industrialise quickly, efficiently and with global repeatability.

A Commercial Model Built for Speed and Capital Efficiency

EQONIC’s distributed manufacturing model enables:

• Rapid scaling without large-scale capex

• Integration into existing production lines

• Parallel deployment across multiple geographies

• Lower risk and faster commercial rollout

This model enables responsive fulfilment of client demand and accelerates international scale-up.

CEO Commentary

“This programme is one of the most rigorous technical and commercial assessments in the UK battery sector,” said Jas Kandola, CEO of EQONIC Group. “Our selection validates not just our technology, but our commercial model. With government backing and Ellaniti’s manufacturing expertise, we are now accelerating towards large scale deployment with global partners.”

Quote from Ellaniti’s Board of Directors

“EQONIC is building one of the most commercially compelling battery platforms we’ve seen – a technology that removes the material constraints holding back global storage markets. Our work together is focused on ensuring EQONIC can scale fast, scale safely and scale globally. The combination of breakthrough chemistry and a world class manufacturing strategy positions EQONIC to become a major player in next generation energy storage.”

Target Markets with Immediate Commercial Pull

EQONIC’s platform is designed for sectors experiencing acute demand for safe, long life, battery technology:

• Built environment and real estate

• Industrial and commercial infrastructure

• Telecommunications and data centre resilience

• Defence and logistics

• Marine and mobility applications

These markets represent attractive multi-sector opportunities, as incumbent technologies become less viable due to cost, safety and supply-chain constraints.

About EQONIC

EQONIC is a UK battery technology company developing next generation batteries and energy storage systems. The company also provides complete energy storage solutions for industrial, commercial and residential clients, enabling organisations to generate, store and use their own renewable energy. EQONIC’s mission is to deliver safe, sustainable and cost effective energy independence through advanced battery innovation and high efficiency manufacturing.

About Ellaniti

Ellaniti provides smart manufacturing process design, operational excellence, manufacturing strategy, technology roadmapping and executive mentoring to manufacturing businesses. The firm specialises in helping organisations optimise production performance and accelerate industrialisation.

About the Battery Innovation Programme

The Battery Innovation Programme is a UK Government funded initiative delivered by Innovate UK and supported by the Department for Business and Trade. As part of the Government’s Industrial Strategy, the £452 million programme (2026–2030) aims to accelerate battery innovation and strengthen the UK’s global competitiveness across automotive, aerospace, off highway, stationary storage and maritime sectors.

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