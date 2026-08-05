EQONIC Group Confirms Aluminium as the Chemistry Behind Its Breakthrough Battery Technology

EQONIC has confirmed Aluminium as the chemistry behind its breakthrough battery technology

Company is now progressing its aluminium-based technology, targeting 30% of lithium battery costs, towards industrial validation and a market-ready product

Aluminium-based chemistry gives us everything we wanted to achieve; material abundancy, high-levels of safety and low cost, without the trade-offs that lithium, sodium and rare earth materials carry” — Jas Kandola

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EQONIC Group, the pioneering UK battery technology company, today confirmed that its proprietary, lithium-free, sodium-free and rare-earth-free composite has aluminium as its core material, defining both the chemistry and architecture of the technology.

The company is now progressing this technology - which targets material costs of just 30% of traditional lithium metal batteries - towards industrial validation, a critical milestone on the path to a market-ready product.

This next phase will see EQONIC move this proprietary aluminium-based technology out of the laboratory and into rigorous, industrial-scale testing, proving manufacturability, performance and reliability at the volumes required for commercial deployment.

Aluminium is one of the most abundant metals in the earth's crust and is widely available from responsibly managed, well-established supply chains - in sharp contrast to lithium, sodium and rare earth materials, which remain exposed to cost volatility, geopolitical tension and export restrictions.

EQONIC's aluminium-based chemistry and architecture is inherently non-flammable, eliminating the thermal runaway risk that has driven most battery fires in conventional systems, while supporting the company's target manufactured cost of £50/kWh at scale.

Jas Kandola, Founder and CEO of EQONIC Group said

“We've always said we'd reveal the chemistry once we were ready to move to the next stage, and that stage is now. Aluminium-based chemistry gives us everything we set out to achieve – material abundancy, high-levels of safety and low cost - without the trade-offs that lithium, sodium and rare earth materials carry. Confirming the chemistry is one part of the story; progressing towards industrial validation is the part that matters most, and that's exactly where our focus is now.”

The confirmation of aluminium as EQONIC's a core material comes on the back of a string of recent announcements this year that underline the company's progress.

In February 2026, EQONIC strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of John Saunders as Executive Director, bringing 30 years of banking, regulatory and legal expertise from Coutts, Barclays, UBS, Monument Bank and Deutsche Bank to support the company's commercial partnership and licensing strategy.

It also appointed Angela Knight CBE as Non-Executive Director, adding FTSE governance experience from roles including Taylor Wimpey, Arbuthnot Banking Group and the British Bankers' Association.

In May 2026, EQONIC announced a strategic collaboration with the Barton Knight Group, a leading NICEIC-approved electrical contractor, establishing a long-term framework to jointly supply, install and maintain battery storage and renewable energy systems for customers across the UK.

In June 2026, EQONIC was selected for the UK Government's £452 million Battery Innovation Programme, delivered by Innovate UK and supported by the Department for Business and Trade, to accelerate development of a full-stack digital twin of its manufacturing process - a critical enabler in the company's path towards industrial-scale deployment.

Together, these milestones – additions to the leadership, industrial partnership, government backing and now confirmation of its core chemistry and architecture - mark a company moving deliberately from early-stage innovation towards commercial and industrial scale.

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About EQONIC

EQONIC is a pioneering UK battery technology company at the forefront of energy innovation. The company is developing next-generation, lithium-free, sodium-free and rare-earth-free battery systems while simultaneously providing complete energy storage solutions that assist the transition to a Net Zero society. EQONIC serves B2B and D2B clients across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, delivering tailored energy solutions for diverse market needs. The company's mission is to enable its clients to generate, store, and use their own renewable energy for true energy independence. With a dual focus on cutting-edge battery technology development and immediate market solutions, EQONIC is positioned as a key player in the UK's sustainable energy landscape.

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