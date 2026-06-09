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LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST

THIS IS A NATIONAL GUARD TITLE 32 EXCEPTED SERVICE POSITION.

This National Guard position is for a LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST, Position Description Number PDD1178P01 and is part of the MA ARNG DCSLOG, National Guard. This is a Non-Bargaining Unit position. The unit point of contact and contact phone for this position is: CW3 Amanda Tefft, 339-202-3421.

https://www.usajobs.gov/job/871694100

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LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST

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