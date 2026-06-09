2026 Virtuoso Finalists Published by Charleston Music Competition

2026 Virtuoso Music Competition

International Musicians from More Than 100 Countries Continue to Participate in One of the World's Largest Online Music Competitions

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) has announced the finalists of the 2026 Virtuoso Music Competition, recognizing outstanding musicians from around the world for their artistic achievement, musical expression, and dedication to excellence.Since 2020, CIMC has recognized more than 8,000 musicians representing over 100 countries through its international music competitions, creating performance opportunities and artistic recognition for students, teachers, amateur musicians, emerging artists, and pre-professional performers worldwide.The Virtuoso Music Competition welcomed performers across piano, strings, voice, winds, chamber music, and additional instrumental categories, representing a wide range of ages, experience levels, and musical traditions. Finalists were selected based on musical interpretation, technical proficiency, artistic communication, stylistic understanding, and overall performance quality.As part of CIMC's year-round international competition series, the Virtuoso Music Competition provides musicians with an opportunity to share their performances with a global audience while receiving recognition for their musical accomplishments.2026 Virtuoso Music Competition FinalistsCELLOHaniel Baek, Karen Choy, Rachel Jimenez, Aiden Kim, Benjamin LiCLARINETChloe Calzo, Chanmin YouFLUTESophia Law, Erin Lee, Sarah ShimGUITARMilan CanteroPIANOAshley Ajith, Edward Avakian, Yee Yan Chan, Li Chang, Marshall Chen, Ray Chen, Yoonho Choi, Caleb Chuo, Mila Das, Autumn Dym, Evan Elias, Violet Erdemsoyol, Riyanshi Garg, Viaan Ghorpade, Michael Girgis, Tony Gong, Samuel Hong, Callie Hu, Chloe Jia, Rachel Jimenez, Minho Jung, Mason Kim, Vishaka Kollu, Esther Victoria Lee, Farrah Lee, Jaeyun Lee, Lucas Lee, Owen Lee, Zion Levy, Eli Limotte, Andersen Lin, Johan Ly, Ronald Lynch, Nathan Lyubarsky, Chase Manasvigangkul, William Nabbe, Kayla Ostrow, Mina Park, Veronika Pertsel, Aaron Pick, Rhea Prakash, Gabriel Ries, Penelope Rosales, Rhonda Ross, Miguel Secillano, Made Hara Senet, Putu Hira Senet, Junaayd Shaikh, Aadhya Sheth, Ruben Telunts, Greisi Voja, Daniel Wang, Phoebe Wang, Catherine Webb, Andrew Williams, Cameron Wu, Ada Wyatt, Lois Xu, Siyi Xu, Cindy Xue, Emily Yang, Caius Ye, Mehmet Yilmaz, Claire Yoon, Jeremy Zhang, Leland ZhengVIOLAHailyn JungVIOLINChloe Bogosh, Valerie Combs, Evangeline Gunawan, Joshua Hong, Eileen Kang, Matthew Kim, Jasmine Liu, Xabrael Retana, Genevieve Santoso, Johnathan TangVOCALEva Alhadeff, Jacqueline Caldarella, Amani Holla, Alain Kang, Lyra Khullar, Anika Krishnamurthy, Macie Rae Lewis, Suryansh Maruvada, Kaiyu Mu, Nishka RazdanZITHERHannah LiuENSEMBLESLéo Icikovics, Nikolai Bryant, Taison Meftah, Nayson Meftah, Adam Afar, Ezra Chan, Jubeen Yoon, Hyunjee Ella Choi, Jungwoo Park, Hyojoon Kim, Momoka Hayashibe, Arsenii OreshkevychParticipant Experiences and TestimonialsMusicians, teachers, and parents interested in learning more about the participant experience can explore written and video testimonials from past finalists and award recipients.Written TestimonialsVideo TestimonialsWatch Finalist PerformancesSelected finalist performances from the 2026 Virtuoso Music Competition are available on the official Charleston International Music Competition YouTube channel:The channel features performances by musicians from around the world and serves as an international showcase of artistic achievement across a wide range of instruments and musical styles.Results AnnouncementOfficial results for the 2026 Virtuoso Music Competition will be published on June 10, 2026, on the official Charleston International Music Competition website:Upcoming 2026 CompetitionsApplication Deadline: June 15, 2026Application Deadline: July 15, 2026Application Deadline: August 15, 2026Additional information regarding eligibility, repertoire requirements, categories, and application guidelines can be found at:About Charleston International Music CompetitionThe Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) is an international music organization that supports musicians through performance opportunities, artistic recognition, and music education. Since 2020, CIMC has recognized more than 8,000 musicians from over 100 countries through its international competition programs.Learn more at CharlestonCompetition.com.

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