La. Army National Guard’s top recruiters recognized

By Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 18th Recruiting and Retention Battalion held its annual awards ceremony at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, Louisiana, June 2, recognizing the state’s top recruiters and retention professionals.

During the ceremony, Col. Augusto Villalaz, director of the joint staff; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robin Williams, command chief warrant officer; and Command Sgt. Maj. Sud A. Robertson, senior enlisted advisor – Army, joined Lt. Col. Nicholas Acosta, 18th Recruiting and Retention Battalion commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Lavalais, battalion senior enlisted leader, in recognizing recruiters whose performance exceeded organizational goals and contributed to the LANG’s recruiting and retention success.

Maj. Marquita Cash received the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to Army engineering.

Capt. Abigail Cruz was named Officer Strength Recruiter of the Year and received the Meritorious Service Medal and saber. Cruz’s efforts contributed to a reduction in officer vacancies during Fiscal Year 2025.

Master Sgt. Patrick Lagarde received the Section Chief of the Year award, earning the Meritorious Service Medal and the noncommissioned officer sword for distinguished performance and outstanding achievement. For the second consecutive year, Staff Sgt. Jlisha Holly was named Recruiter of the Year, receiving the Meritorious Service Medal and NCO sword. In addition to Recruiter of the Year honors, Holly received the Eagle Trophy as the State’s top production recruiter, won the Strength Maintenance Advisory Group Region V Top Recruiter competition and will compete at the Director of Strength Maintenance Awards Conference for top recruiter in the Nation.

Staff Sgt. William Mudge and Staff Sgt. Jaimie Zahn were named Retention NCOs of the Year and each received the Meritorious Service Medal. Mudge supported the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, processing 547 extensions, training more than 80 leaders and advising more than 300 Soldiers, contributing to the state’s retention rate of more than 84%. Zahn supported the 225th Engineer Brigade and achieved a retention rate of more than 87% during her first year as a retention NCO.

Sgt. 1st Class Vu Nghiem received the Army Commendation Medal and was named Recruit Sustainment Program NCO of the Year. Staff Sgt. Gireesh Daggupati earned the Army Achievement Medal and was recognized as Rookie of the Year for achieving a 2.38 write rate. Mr. Patrick Newcomb was named Support Staff of the Year and received a Plaque of Recognition, while Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Pate received the Army Achievement Medal as MEPS Guidance Counselor of the Year.

The Louisiana Cross of Merit was presented to recruiters who achieved 130 percent or more of their assigned mission during Fiscal Year 2025: Sgt. 1st Class Courtney Braden, Staff Sgt. Jlisha Holly, Spc. Hannacole Bossenmeyer, Staff Sgt. Andrea Rayburn, Sgt. 1st Class Ashonte Armstead, Staff Sgt. Devante Benoit, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Thompson, Staff Sgt. Antonio Stoman, Staff Sgt. Joseph Price, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Taylor, Staff Sgt. Christian Coalgrove and Staff Sgt. Allan Fonseca.