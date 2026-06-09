Green Cove Springs Inventor Develops Innovative Tissue Storage and Disposal System

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baziliza M. of Green Cove Springs, FL has created Blow on the Go, a multifunctional tissue storage and disposal system designed to combine clean tissue access and used tissue management into one portable and configurable solution.The innovative design features a dual-compartment system with a primary outer enclosure for unused tissues and a nested inner receptacle for temporary storage of used tissues. By keeping clean and used tissues separated within a single housing structure, Blow on the Go is designed to provide a more convenient and hygienic way to manage tissues when traditional disposal options are not immediately available.The system includes a pull-out inner receptacle that allows users to separate used tissues from fresh supplies while maintaining a compact form. The product can be used as a portable tissue box with an integrated handle or configured for stationary use through a wall-mounted setup.In the wall-mounted configuration, the inner compartment extends outward and provides a bottom-discharge opening intended to allow used tissues to be emptied directly into a waste receptacle below. This feature is designed to reduce the need for users to manually handle used tissues or temporarily store them in personal belongings such as pockets, bags, or vehicles.“Blow on the Go was created from a simple observation — people often have access to tissues but not always a convenient place to dispose of them,” said Baziliza Miranda. “I wanted to create a practical solution that keeps tissues accessible while providing a cleaner way to manage used tissues.”Key features include:• Dual-compartment design separating clean and used tissues• Portable configuration with integrated handle• Optional wall-mounted configuration• Pull-out inner disposal compartment• Bottom-release mechanism for easier waste transfer• Flexible use for homes, vehicles, workplaces, travel, and public environmentsBlow on the Go provides a compact approach to tissue organization and disposal by combining two common needs into one adaptable product design.Baziliza M. has filed a Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to explore licensing and manufacturing opportunities for Blow on the Go. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Blow on the Go can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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