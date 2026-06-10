BFC Software Announces LoadBuilder and LoadPlanner: Cloud-Based, Outbound, Optimization Solutions for Food Distributors

BFC LoadBuilder™ and LoadPlanner™ solutions reduce selector trips, eliminate dock consolidation, streamline loading, and reduce delivery stop time and errors.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BFC Software , a recognized leader in food operations solutions for the food distribution industry with more than 30 years of experience, today announced the availability of LoadBuilder™ and LoadPlanner™ , cloud-based solutions purpose-built for foodservice and grocery distributors. The announcement marks a significant milestone in BFC’s continued investment in advancing intelligent, cloud-delivered solutions that integrate with existing operations without the burden of on-premises infrastructure.LoadBuilder™ and LoadPlanner™ address a gap that generic warehouse management and ERP platforms cannot fill, optimizing the full outbound operation from warehouse pick to final delivery stop. Delivered entirely in the cloud, both solutions connect to existing WMS, ERP, and routing systems with minimal change management, giving food distributors the capability of a purpose-built platform without replacing the infrastructure already in place.LoadBuilder™ optimizes pallet composition and truck loading in a single unified system while LoadPlanner™ takes pre-built pallets from an existing WMS and places them optimally on the truck (ideal for large enterprise operations). Both platforms automate truck assignment, respect the complex rules governing temperature zone compliance, axle weight management, FILO delivery sequencing, and stacking requirements that most food distribution operations manage manually today. The system automatically runs through up to 20k iterations of the truck and intelligently chooses the best output given the unique SKUs, stops, and physical requirements of the truck. New scalable cloud architecture enables end customers to build hundreds of trucks simultaneously as well.“Food distribution is all we do. For more than 30 years, we’ve built our solutions around the specific complexity of this industry, and more importantly, around the people who run these operations every day. LoadBuilder and LoadPlanner represent our continued dedication to intelligent, cloud-based solutions that meet food distributors where they are, integrating with the systems they already have and delivering measurable operational performance improvements from day one.”— Will Collins, CEO, BFC SoftwareDocumented Customer ResultsRecent load builder deployments demonstrate the platform’s ability to deliver immediate, measurable impact across warehouse and delivery operations:• 50%-75% reduction in hours required to build the load plans• 10% reduction in selector trips through the warehouse• 20-50% reduction in loading hours• 5-10% reduction in delivery time per stop.LoadBuilder™ and LoadPlanner™ are now available. Food distributors ready to modernize their warehouse and transportation operations can get started today with no on-premises infrastructure required. LoadPlanner™ is purpose-built for distribution operations involving palletized freight, varied temperature requirements, and axle weight balancing. These real-world challenges extend to industries beyond traditional foodservice and grocery distribution networks.About BFC SoftwareBFC Software provides an intelligent operations platform purpose built for food distribution, trusted by foodservice and grocery distributors for more than 30 years. The business offers a comprehensive portfolio of cloud-based solutions across buying, warehouse management, transportation and analytics. Its solutions are designed to optimize every aspect of how distributors move product and manage people. BFC partners closely with its customers to drive measurable efficiency, reduce operational errors, and support regulatory compliance. To learn more visit www.bfcsoftware.com

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