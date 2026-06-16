NewBlue Announces Captivate 2026: Smarter Workflows, Better Graphics

NewBlue Captivate's animated leaderboard template enables broadcasters and live production teams to display real-time rankings with dynamic motion graphics, customizable branding, and data-driven updates. NewBlue Captivate streamlines the creation of dynamic crawl graphics, making it easy to deliver timely information, alerts, and branded messaging across live productions. NewBlue Captivate has significantly expanded ready-to-use Bitfocus Companion presets, enabling operators to trigger graphics, animations, and live production elements directly from Companion without manual button configuration.

Major update delivers faster performance, new powerful automation, animated leaderboards, and expanded production control for live graphics teams.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewBlue today announced the release of Captivate 2026, the latest version of its live graphics and broadcast production platform designed to help teams create professional, data-driven productions faster and more efficiently than ever before.

NewBlue Captivate 2026 introduces major advancements across platform performance, graphics automation, and operator control — including Apple Silicon support, animated live leaderboards, smarter crawl workflows, expanded Bitfocus integration, and new production automation capabilities.

Built for today’s workflows and tomorrow’s productions, NewBlue Captivate 2026 helps broadcasters, sports productions, government entities, talk shows, schools, and live event producers. Deliver polished, broadcast-quality graphics with greater speed, reliability, and ease of use.

Built to Last

NewBlue Captivate 2026 advances the production experience with improved performance, stability, and long-term platform support built for lasting reliability. Apple Silicon support helps unlock faster responsiveness and improved efficiency on newer systems, while broad system optimizations improve reliability for demanding live productions.

The release continues NewBlue’s commitment to building a graphics platform designed for evolving production environments and long-term operational confidence.

Smarter Data-Driven Graphics

NewBlue Captivate 2026 expands automated graphics capabilities with new animated leaderboard workflows designed to bring professional ranking displays and dynamic standings updates to live productions.

Animated Leaderboards connect directly to live data sources, allowing rankings and tables to update automatically on-air through the new Leaderboard Conductor workflow. Productions can now deliver smooth animated transitions, pylon-style tables, and live standings graphics without requiring constant manual operation.

The feature is available with NewBlue Captivate Broadcast or as an affordable add-on for Captivate Sport users. Animated Leaderboards bring professional-caliber graphics workflows to productions of all sizes — from schools and universities to professional live events.

Also powered by the new Conductor system, enhanced crawl workflows simplify the management of dynamic on-air content while expanding creative possibilities for live productions. In addition to streamlining updates and automation, crawls can now incorporate images, video, colors, and other media assets, transforming them into richer visual experiences. The result is more engaging broadcasts, faster content updates, and greater flexibility for delivering information to viewers.

Whether used for sports, racing, tournaments, news, or live events, the new conductor workflows help productions create higher-impact visual storytelling while simplifying operation behind the scenes.

Control at Your Fingertips

Captivate 2026 makes live production control more accessible through an expanded collection of Bitfocus Companion presets. Users can quickly connect their projects and take advantage of ready-to-use controls for scoreboards, tables, replay, clocks, file management, and more.

The updated integration includes:

-Performance and reliability improvements

-New dynamic button backgrounds and visual status feedback

-Clock controllers support

-File management controls for saving and loading projects

-API command support

-Scoreboard Tool controllers

-Tables controllers

-Enhanced instant replay workflows

-Improved communication reliability between Companion and Captivate

Together, these updates help operators manage productions more quickly and confidently from centralized control surfaces, extending the flexibility of remote and distributed production workflows.

Professional Graphics Without Complexity.

From smarter workflows and richer graphics to expanded production control, Captivate 2026 gives organizations the tools they need to produce professional live broadcasts with greater speed, flexibility, and confidence. Designed to help teams accomplish more with fewer operational hurdles, making advanced graphics production more accessible to operators at every level.

Availability

NewBlue Captivate 2026 is available now as a standalone software platform and serves as the graphics engine powering the NewBlue Fusion family of live graphics systems. Customers can choose to deploy Captivate independently or as part of a complete Fusion solution that combines hardware, software, graphics, and control into a single turnkey production system.

In North America and other global markets, Captivate powers Fusion M, Fusion NDI, Fusion SDI, and Fusion Extreme systems. In the EMEA region, Captivate powers Fusion KB, Fusion Octo, Fusion NDI, Fusion SDI, and Fusion Extreme systems, providing organizations with regionally sourced hardware options that improve accessibility, simplify procurement, and support more cost-effective deployment.

Captivate 2026 is available directly from NewBlue and through authorized resellers worldwide.

For more information, visit newbluefx.com.

Introducing NewBlue Captivate | Data-driven graphics for live production

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