Caregiverlist® Approved for Nevada Cultural Competency Training

Nevada Health Authority approved Caregiver Training University’s cultural competency training, a state-compliant online course for healthcare professionals.

We are extremely happy with the training platform provided by CaregiverList.com. Our modules were fully customized from the ground up to meet our state’s very demanding training requirements.” — American Home Companion, Inc. - Reno, NV

NV, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nevada Health Authority (NVHA), Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance (HCQC) has approved Caregiver Training University’s 6-Hour Cultural Competency Training curriculum and added it as a resource for Nevada companies. The approval confirms that the course meets the requirements under Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) 449.103, which mandates cultural competency training for professional caregivers and senior home care agencies.The approval expands Caregiver Training University’s role as a digital training provider for in-home caregivers and senior care professionals seeking state-approved training. Nevada law requires cultural competency training that helps caregivers better understand and support patients and residents from diverse cultural backgrounds, including individuals of different racial, ethnic, religious, gender, disability, and age groups.The Caregiverlist Nevada Cultural Competency Training certification addresses key areas, including:• patient care context• discriminatory practices and language prevention• culturally informed approaches to care• evidence-based and peer-reviewed resources• experiences of individuals from marginalized communitiesFor caregivers, cultural competency extends beyond compliance. It is a practical skill that directly affects the quality of daily care. Caregivers providing care in the home often work in highly personal environments. Communication, trust, privacy, customs, language, and dignity play an essential role in building positive care relationships. The training helps caregivers recognize individual needs, reduce assumptions, and deliver respectful, informed, person-centered care.The six-hour cultural competency online course shows that caregivers provide better care when they notice how culture, bias, and barriers in the system shape each patient’s experience. Caregivers cannot treat cultural competency as a box to check once and forget. They must keep listening, reflecting, and learning from their interactions with patients. The course teaches that caregivers can harm patients even without intending to. Implicit bias can shape decisions, such as when caregivers take one patient’s pain less seriously than another’s. Neutral-looking policies, like English-only communication or strict visiting rules, can make care harder for patients who rely on interpreters, family support, or cultural practices.The course also encourages caregivers to practice cultural humility by asking each patient about their needs and preferences instead of making assumptions. Ask questions about their preferences on food, religion, family involvement, communication, and comfort. It reminds caregivers to use respectful, person-first language. It also teaches that aging, functional decline, or developmental disabilities do not take away a person’s intelligence, dignity, or right to participate in their own care.Training Link: https://www.caregiverlist.com/nevada-cultural-competency-training Nevada Administrative Code 449.011931 requires home health agencies to provide approved cultural competency training within 90 days of hiring or contracting with an employee and at least once every two years thereafter. Training provided every two years must include a minimum of two hours of instruction.Caregiverlistprovides digital training and certification programs for in-home caregivers and senior care agencies that meet state requirements. Through Caregiver Training University, the company has trained more than one million caregivers and continues to develop online training solutions for the senior care industry. Today, Caregiverlistprovides online tools and educational resources for senior care professionals, families, adult children, and older adults navigating care decisions.Client testimonial:American Home Companion, Inc. - Reno, NV“We are extremely happy with the training platform provided by CaregiverList.com. Our modules were fully customized from the ground up to meet our state’s very demanding training requirements. CaregiverList.com seamlessly integrated their online platform with our company website, making new courses extremely easy to deploy. Their incredibly helpful and attentive staff was there for us at every step of the way. We now enjoy an easy-to-access, comprehensive training resource that is both professional and cost-effective. Our caregivers now enjoy the convenience of training from anywhere they choose while maintaining a high level of compliance with the company.”With the approval of its Cultural Competency Training program, Caregiver Training University adds another state-approved program to its growing training catalog. For Nevada home care agencies, including agencies supporting Medicaid patients, the course offers a convenient digital certification option. It supports compliance with NRS 449.103 while reinforcing a core principle of quality care: caregivers must treat every patient and resident with dignity, respect, and understanding.Caregiverlist helps people plan and train people for senior care, enabling every person’s heart to beat as a caregiver.About CaregiverlistCaregiverlist.com is the premier service connecting seniors and professional caregivers with the most reliable senior care options, highest quality ratings and outstanding careers nationwide. Founded by senior care professionals, Caregiverlistdelivers the efficiencies of the internet to senior care companies by providing online job applications, caregiver training, background checks and industry news. Seniors and caregivers can access senior service information “by state,” view nursing home costs and star-ratings and learn about all senior care options and quality standards. For more information, please visit http://www.caregiverlist.com

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