Community Voices Inform Proposed Monument Square Landmark District

At a recent community gathering, Charlestown residents learned about the proposed district, asked questions, and shared their perspectives on preserving one of the neighborhood's most historic places.

On April 15, the Monument Square Landmark District Study Committee and Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) staff held a community engagement event at the Bunker Hill Museum in Charlestown. The event was held to provide the neighborhood with updates on the work of the Study Committee, which has been tasked with completing a study report on the proposed designation of the Monument Square Landmark District. A group of Charlestown residents submitted a petition for the study of this district in 2022.

The event began with a brief presentation led by BLC Architectural Historian Jennifer Gaugler, which included information about the landmark designation process, how the public can participate, the creation of standards and criteria, and the next steps for the Study Committee. A question-and-answer session was led by Office of Historic Preservation Deputy Director Elizabeth Sherva. She spoke on the work of the committee and answered questions pertaining to the potential jurisdiction of the Landmark District, individual property rights, and the working boundary of the district.

After the presentation and speaking portion, BLC staff asked participants to provide feedback through the prepared engagement activities and encouraged them to engage in conversation with the Study Committee members. The BLC staff, with input from the Study Committee, prepared three activities to solicit feedback from the neighborhood. One activity gauged the interest in regulating certain architectural features of the neighborhood. Building elements were written on a large poster and participants were asked to place green or red stickers under the listed item, with green representing support of regulation, and red representing opposition to the regulation of the feature. The height of structures and rooftop additions, additions to existing buildings, demolition, and facade materials were the items most encouraged for regulation. Hardware, paint color, and light fixtures received the least support.

The second activity focused on which parts of a building’s exterior envelope should be regulated. Options provided to the participants included front elevation only, front and side elevations, and others. The majority agreed that some elevations should be regulated to an extent. Minimal response was recorded for nothing to be regulated. The final activity asked participants to consider the proposed boundaries of the Landmark District, potential expansion of the district boundaries, and the creation of a protection area around the district. The community largely encouraged expanding the proposed boundary and the creation of a proposed protection area, though two respondents noted they were encouraging no designation entirely.

After the event, the data received from the activities was presented to the Study Committee for their consideration. BLC staff and the Study Committee are now planning a second community engagement event for late summer or early fall. Event details will be posted once finalized. At this event, a working draft of the study report will have been completed by the Study Committee, providing another opportunity for the public to delve deeper into the committee’s work.

To follow the Monument Square Study Committee’s work and receive updates, please subscribe to the Monument Square Study Committee mailing list by visiting boston.gov/monumentsquare and signing up under “Stay Connected.”

This article was prepared by Gabriela Amore, Preservation Projects Manager.