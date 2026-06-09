TBI Knoxville Laboratory Recognized Among Top Forensic Laboratories Worldwide

KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Knoxville Crime Laboratory has been recognized as one of the top-performing forensic laboratories in the world, earning the prestigious Maximus Award from Project FORESIGHT.

The Knoxville Crime Lab was one of only 15 laboratories selected from 184 participating laboratories worldwide during the 2024-2025 reporting cycle. The Maximus Award, which was presented last month during the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors Annual Symposium in Grand Rapids, Michigan, recognizes laboratories that demonstrate exceptional operational performance, efficiency, financial stewardship, and scientific excellence through participation in the global Project FORESIGHT benchmarking program. The honor is reserved for laboratories operating at 90 percent or better of peak efficiency.

During Fiscal Year 2024–2025, the TBI Knoxville Crime Lab received 17,988 requests for testing across all forensic disciplines. Scientists completed 19,698 requests during that same period, working through both newly submitted cases and previously pending requests to reduce the laboratory’s overall inventory by nearly 39%.

“The TBI Knoxville Crime Laboratory is honored to be included among the highest tier of forensic science providers awarded the Project FORESIGHT Maximus Award,” said Mike Lyttle, Assistant Director of TBI’s Forensic Services Division. “This award is confirmation to the citizens of Tennessee of the TBI Crime Laboratory employees’ dedication to public service, responsible resource management, and commitment to excellence.”

Project FORESIGHT is an international benchmarking initiative designed to measure, analyze, and improve the performance and value of forensic science laboratories. Established in 2008 and managed by West Virginia University, the program provides laboratory leaders with data-driven tools to evaluate operations, manage caseloads, allocate resources, and enhance the delivery of forensic services. It is widely recognized as the industry standard for forensic laboratory analytics.

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