AI-Powered Online Theft Hitting Small & Mid-Sized Businesses

Charter Capital - Factoring Made Simple How to Protect Your Business Against AI-Powered Online Theft

As cybercriminals turn to artificial intelligence (AI), businesses across America are experiencing an unprecedented number of attacks and financial losses.

New tactics in use by cybercriminals, such as deepfakes and prompt injections, are catching many businesses off guard.” — Gregory Brown, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading invoice funding company Charter Capital reports that AI-powered theft is skyrocketing and creating major losses for small and mid-sized businesses across the country. Additional insights are shared in “How to Protect Your Business Against AI-Powered Online Theft,” now available at CharCap.com.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS INCREASING CYBERCRIME RISKS AND CHALLENGES

By providing hackers with detailed information, allowing for faster deployment of attacks, obfuscating traditional warning signs, and enabling new pathways for deception, AI is amplifying both the risks and consequences associated with cyberattacks.

> Attacks Up: Cyberattacks by AI-enabled adversaries have risen 89 percent year-on-year.

> Most Businesses Affected: 73 percent of security professionals report that AI-powered threats are having a significant impact on their organization.

> Increased Speed: The average breakout time is just 29 minutes, a 65 percent increase in speed year-on-year.

> Detection Often Fails: 82 percent of threats are malware-free, up from 51 percent in 2020.

“New tactics in use by cybercriminals, such as deepfakes and prompt injections, are catching many businesses off guard,” explains Gregory Brown, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital. “Hackers can gain access without anyone clicking a link or opening a malicious file.”

AI ONLINE THEFT PREVENTION STRATEGIES ARE PARAMOUNT

The evolution of tactics makes it easier than ever for cybercriminals to steal things like money, financial information, sensitive business data, credentials, and valuable digital assets, all without being noticed, Brown says. Because of this, businesses must prioritize preventative measures.

> Strong Security: As a baseline, tools like firewalls and antivirus software should be in place. Businesses often benefit from professional assistance with this, and ensuring data backups are occurring.

> Detection Tools: Because traditional antivirus software often misses emerging threats, many businesses benefit from additional tools to detect unusual behavior and patterns.

> Team Training: New technology enables cybercriminals to look and sound like trusted entities over the phone or via video. Employees must be made aware of this and what to look for.

> Layered Security and Protocols: User access limits, multi-factor authentication, and multi-step verification procedures for financial requests can be leveraged to create additional barriers for cybercriminals.

> Post-Incident Response Planning: A written incident response plan can enable teams to respond more quickly in an event and minimize the damage caused. Cybersecurity and cyber theft insurance may also be helpful in ensuring a swift recovery.

“Retaining expert help with security measures and investing in tools and training may seem out of reach for businesses that struggle with cash flow due to slow client payments,” Brown adds. “A tool like invoice factoring, which provides immediate payment on B2B invoices and accelerates cash flow, can make it easier to implement safeguards.”

Those interested in learning more about invoice factoring or who would like to request a complimentary factoring quote may do so by calling 1-877-960-1818 or visiting CharCap.com.

ABOUT CHARTER CAPITAL

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Charter Capital has been a leading provider of flexible funding solutions for the B2B sector for more than 20 years. Competitive rates, a fast approval process, and same-day funding help businesses across various industries secure the working capital necessary to manage daily needs and grow. To learn more, visit CharCap.com or call 1-877-960-1818.

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