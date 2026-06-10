Simplex Wireless Introduces SimplexAI

SimplexAI brings AI to IoT Connectivity

Simplex Wireless Launches SimplexAI, Transforming IoT Connectivity Management from Dashboards to Conversations

For years, the IoT industry has focused on making networks smarter while leaving the user experience largely unchanged” — Raimo Järvenpää

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplex Wireless, a provider of global IoT connectivity and eSIM management solutions, today announced the launch of SimplexAI™, a conversational intelligence platform that allows enterprises to interact with their IoT connectivity environments using natural language. Instead of navigating dashboards, exporting reports, or relying on specialized analytics teams, users can simply ask questions about devices, usage, coverage, and network performance and receive immediate answers.

As IoT deployments continue to scale globally, organizations are managing larger deployments of connected devices across multiple carriers, countries, and technologies. While connectivity has become more sophisticated, the way users access operational information has changed very little. Many teams still rely on dashboards, reports, spreadsheets, and specialized analytics tools to understand what is happening across their deployments.

SimplexAI was developed to eliminate that friction. Built directly into the Simplex Wireless connectivity platform, the solution transforms IoT operational data into a conversational experience, allowing users to retrieve information about devices, SIMs, usage patterns, network performance, coverage availability, and device activity simply by asking questions in plain English.

“For years, the IoT industry has focused on making networks smarter while leaving the user experience largely unchanged,” said Raimo Järvenpää, Chief Product Officer at Simplex Wireless. “Customers still spend too much time navigating dashboards and searching for answers. With SimplexAI, we wanted to make interacting with an IoT network as simple as asking a question.”

Whether an operations team needs to determine how many devices are currently online, identify the highest data consumers across the devices, investigate unusual traffic patterns, verify LTE-M support from a mobile operator, or troubleshoot connectivity issues affecting a deployment, SimplexAI delivers immediate answers through a natural-language interface. Instead of requiring users to build reports or search through multiple systems, the platform provides direct access to operational intelligence in seconds.

The platform combines real-time operational visibility with historical analytics, global coverage intelligence, and install base wide device awareness. Users can investigate network activity, monitor usage trends, review device behavior, validate carrier capabilities, and explore connectivity data from across their entire environment without specialized training or business intelligence expertise.

Simplex Wireless believes conversational access to operational data represents the next evolution of IoT connectivity management. As deployments continue to grow in scale and complexity, organizations need faster ways to access information and make decisions without increasing operational overhead.

“Connectivity data is incredibly valuable, but historically it has been difficult to access and interpret quickly,” added Järvenpää. “Our vision with SimplexAI is to make IoT operational intelligence immediate, accessible, and useful for the entire organization—not just telecom specialists or data analysts. We believe the future of IoT operations is conversational.”

SimplexAI is part of the company’s broader strategy to modernize IoT connectivity through software-driven infrastructure, automation, AI-assisted operations, and next-generation eSIM technologies, including GSMA SGP.32-based eSIM management services. The platform is available immediately for eligible Simplex Wireless IoT connectivity customers.

For more information about SimplexAI and Simplex Wireless IoT connectivity solutions, visit https://www.simplexwireless.com/simplexai/

About Simplex Wireless

Simplex Wireless is a U.S.-based provider of IoT connectivity with presence in Europe, eSIM management, and cellular network solutions for enterprise and industrial deployments worldwide. The company delivers global IoT connectivity services, managed eSIM infrastructure, and operational tools designed to simplify and modernize connected device deployments across industries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Simplex Wireless supports customers across North America and global markets with carrier-flexible connectivity solutions and in-house developed IoT technologies.

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