Ascendix Brings AI to AscendixRE CRM with New AscendixRE AI Suite

Harvest for email and document parsing

Ascendix Technologies unveils AscendixRE AI Suite, a new AI add-on for AscendixRE CRM that helps brokers with data entry, CRM search and document production.

We're moving brokers from data entry to data review . The AI does the reading. The broker decides what gets saved.” — Wesley D. Snow, founder and CEO of Ascendix Technologies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial real estate brokers have long operated with a split between two tools that don't connect. Generic AI assistants have no access to a firm's clients, deals or pipeline. The CRM holds years of relationship data but requires manual effort to update and specialized knowledge to query. AscendixRE AI Suite closes both gaps inside the platform brokers already use.Four Modules, One Platform AscendixRE AI Suite adds four AI-powered modules directly inside an existing AscendixRE org, with no new platform, no separate login and no data migration required.• AscendixRE Connector gives brokers access to their CRM data inside ChatGPT and Claude. Instead of switching between applications, brokers can search pipeline, pull up client details and make record updates from the AI conversation already open on their screen..• Harvest automates data capture from email. Brokers forward a deal-related email or PDF to a personal AI address. Harvest extracts contacts, properties, lease terms and deal details, then queues draft CRM records for broker review. Nothing saves without approval.• Agent lets brokers run AscendixRE in plain English by text or voice. Contacts, tours, deal stages and follow-up tasks can be created or updated from any device, at any point in the day. Every action runs through the org's existing validation rules and duplicate handling.• Composer AI connects branded CRE document templates to live AscendixRE records. BOVs, comp reports, tour books and listing activity reports generate directly from current CRM data, no manual assembly required.Broker-Led, AI-EnabledAscendixRE AI Suite never acts on its own. Every extraction and document originates upon broker’s instruction. The AI handles the reading. The broker decides what gets saved. AscendixRE AI Suite is available now as a paid add-on to AscendixRE. AscendixRE subscribers can contact their account manager to add the suite. If you would like to learn more about the new add-on, talk to our team

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.