EviView Launches Interactive Scrollytelling Experience Exploring Global Manufacturing Trends

EviView’s interactive scrollytelling experience explores factories, workforces, industries, and regions shaping global manufacturing.

NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EviView has released a new interactive scrollytelling experience, “The State of Manufacturing Across Nine Economies,” offering readers a visual and accessible way to explore how major economies contribute to global manufacturing.The experience takes users through the factories, workforces, industries, and regions that quietly shape the global economy. Through a scroll-based format, EviView highlights how different countries bring distinct strengths to the global production line, from pharmaceuticals and automotive manufacturing to semiconductors, chemicals, and broader industrial output.Manufacturing is often understood through high-level figures and economic reports, but EviView’s feature presents the topic in a more engaging and easy-to-follow way. The page shows that every product people use comes from a wider network of specialized economies, industrial capabilities, and regional strengths.The scrollytelling experience covers nine leading economies and gives readers a clearer view of how global manufacturing is distributed across different sectors. Some countries are recognized for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production, while others stand out for automotive manufacturing, semiconductor development, chemical production, or industrial scale.By presenting these insights in an interactive format, EviView makes complex manufacturing data easier to understand for manufacturers, business leaders, operations teams, and industry professionals interested in global production trends.The release of this resource also reflects EviView’s broader focus on supporting manufacturing teams with better visibility, coordination, and operational performance. EviView provides solutions for shift handovers, checklists and routines, forms and workflows, tier boards and dashboards, actions and escalations, and scheduling and resource planning.EviView’s platform is designed for manufacturing environments where clarity, consistency, and fast communication are critical. The company supports industries including pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage, metals and mining, and oil and gas.Through its manufacturing operations tools, EviView helps frontline teams and leadership improve daily management, strengthen handovers, support continuous improvement, and create better alignment across sites, shifts, and departments.With this new interactive experience, EviView aims to help readers better understand the global manufacturing landscape and the regions behind the products, materials, and technologies used every day.The full interactive experience is available on EviView’s website under “ Global Manufacturing Trends & Industry Insights .”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.