Qoobiss Advances ONTRACE Solution Toward Extended-Level PAD and IAD Evaluation Under eIDAS 2.0

ONTRACE Teodor Rogojina, CEO, Qoobiss

Qoobiss prepares ONTRACE for Extended-Level PAD and IAD evaluation under eIDAS 2.0, addressing the surge in AI-powered deepfake and injection attacks in Europe.

The era of treating biometric verification as a solved problem is over. Generative AI has shifted the threat model from presentation attacks to injection attacks.” — Teodor Rogojina, CEO, Qoobiss

BUCHAREST, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qoobiss , a European digital identity verification company, today announced that it is preparing its ONTRACE identity verification application for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) and Injection Attack Detection (IAD) testing at the Extended Level, in compliance with the requirements established by ETSI TS 119 461 and the emerging CEN/TS 18099 standard. The initiative directly addresses the security and compliance demands created by eIDAS 2.0, which requires every EU member state to make a European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) available to citizens and residents by the end of 2026.Responding to an Evolving Threat LandscapeThe decision comes amid a fundamental shift in the digital fraud landscape. Global identity fraud losses have exceeded $50 billion, driven by the rapid industrialization of AI-enabled attacks. Deepfake-related fraud attempts have increased by more than 2,137% over the past three years, while injection attacks — where synthetic biometric data is fed directly into verification pipelines, bypassing the camera entirely — have surged by 741% year-over-year, according to recent industry threat intelligence reports. Attacks targeting iOS devices, long considered relatively resistant, rose by over 1,150% in the second half of 2025.These developments have exposed a critical gap in the security posture of many identity verification providers. While Presentation Attack Detection — designed to identify physical spoofing attempts such as printed photos, video replays, and masks — remains essential, it was not built to counter injection attacks that never interact with the device’s camera sensor. Injection Attack Detection addresses this gap by verifying whether biometric data was captured by a genuine sensor or injected from an external source.A Regulatory ImperativeEuropean regulators have moved to codify these protections. The updated ETSI TS 119 461 v2.1.1 standard now includes explicit provisions for both PAD and IAD, requiring identity proofing service providers to submit their attack detection mechanisms for independent laboratory testing before the end of 2026, with evaluations repeated at least every two years. For providers operating at the Extended Level of Identity Proofing — a requirement under the amended eIDAS regulation for issuing qualified certificates — IAD testing must meet CEN/TS 18099 Level High.The compliance timeline is accelerating faster than many organizations anticipated. Across Europe’s identity verification landscape, conformity assessment is rapidly shifting from voluntary alignment to competitive necessity — a transition Qoobiss is actively preparing for.“The era of treating biometric verification as a solved problem is over. Generative AI has fundamentally shifted the threat model from presentation attacks to injection attacks, and any organization that hasn’t adapted its defenses is operating on borrowed time. Our decision to pursue Extended Level PAD and IAD certification reflects both the needs of our clients and the reality of the threat landscape.” — Teodor Rogojina, CEO , QoobissONTRACE: Built for the Post-eIDAS 2.0 LandscapeThe ONTRACE solution, accredited by Romania’s Authority for the Digitalization of Romania (ADR), serves a diverse client portfolio across financial services, fintech, insurance, telecommunications, and digital platforms. Our solution combines AI-powered document validation, OCR extraction, liveness detection, and biometric matching within a unified compliance architecture designed to support automated KYC and KYB workflows.Achieving Extended Level certification for both PAD and IAD would position ONTRACE among a select group of European solutions capable of meeting the highest assurance requirements under the new regulatory framework — a critical differentiator for regulated organizations that must demonstrate compliance with emerging European biometric security standards.“eIDAS 2.0 isn’t just about issuing digital wallets — it’s about building a trust infrastructure that can withstand industrial-scale AI fraud. For our clients in financial services and telecommunications, PAD and IAD evaluation is becoming the minimum viable standard for that trust.” — Teodor Rogojina, CEO , QoobissRomania at the Center of Europe’s Digital Identity PushRomania has emerged as a significant player in the European digital identity ecosystem. The country hosts the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre (ECCC) in Bucharest, operates a live cross-border eIDAS interoperability node (SITUE), and has initiated the formal process to deliver a national EUDI Wallet by the end of 2026. Bucharest recently hosted the CSC Interoperability Event, where 13 EU organizations tested wallet-based qualified electronic signatures, while parallel pilots — including wallet-based academic credential verification — are expanding the ecosystem.For identity verification providers, fintechs, and financial institutions operating in or from Romania, PAD, IAD, and biometric integrity assurance requirements are no longer distant regulatory prospects — they are near-term operational realities.About QoobissQoobiss (operating under Credimatic Network SRL, Bucharest) is a Romanian RegTech software company that builds compliance and digital onboarding infrastructure for regulated industries. Its product portfolio spans Verification (IDV, person and business verification), Screening (watchlists and PEPs), Monitoring, and Risk Assessment, covering the full KYC and AML/CFT lifecycle — Onbo3ard, Verify, Screen, Monitor, Decide, and Sign. Serving verticals such as banking and lending, fintech and payments, crypto, iGaming, and brokers, Qoobiss enables faster onboarding with higher conversion, reduced manual intervention, real-time fraud detection, and audit-ready compliance. For more information, visit www.qoobiss.com

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