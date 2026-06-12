Pre-Orders Open June 12: Aliens vs. Predator (Comic) Machiko & Broken Tusk Predator Statue

Ultimate Premium Masterline Aliens vs. Predator (Comic) Machiko & Broken Tusk Predator Front Swappable Parts LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Machiko & Broken Tusk Predator from "Aliens vs. Predator (Comic)." Pre-orders June 12, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the upcoming pre-order for “Machiko & Broken Tusk Predator” from Dark Horse Comics’ “Aliens vs. Predator.” This piece will be released as part of the Ultimate Premium Masterline series.Inspired by the cover art of “Aliens vs. Predator #4” illustrated by Dave Dorman, this 1/4 scale statue depicts Machiko and Broken Tusk Predator standing together in battle. The composition highlights the direction of Machiko’s handgun and Broken Tusk Predator’s Combistick, reflecting their alliance in the original comic.Machiko’s portrait and Broken Tusk Predator’s unmasked head are each sculpted with distinct facial expressions, while the armor, weapons, and equipment feature detailed sculpting and paint applications throughout. LED illumination is included in Broken Tusk Predator’s armor and gauntlet.The themed base includes elements from the battlefield on Ryushi, such as a Warrior Alien, Facehuggers, and acidic blood effects. These details are designed to connect the characters with the setting of the comic.Additional display options for Broken Tusk Predator include an LED-equipped Bio Mask, dual swords, and two extended Wrist Blade variations.The DX Bonus Version includes additional parts that allow Machiko to be displayed with a katana.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Aliens vs. Predator (Comic) Machiko & Broken Tusk Predator DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $3,499Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: February 2028Scale: 1/4H: 79 cm W: 86 cm D: 70 cm (Broken Tusk Predator: Combistick)H: 84 cm W: 85 cm D: 70 cm (Broken Tusk Predator: Dual Swords)Weight: Approx. 26.34 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Aliens vs. Predator Themed Base・Machiko- One (1) Swappable Right Hand (Handgun)- One (1) Swappable Sheath (Sheathed Katana)- One (1) Swappable Right Hand (Katana) [BONUS PART]- One (1) Swappable Sheath (Drawn Katana) [BONUS PART]・Broken Tusk Predator- Two (2) Swappable Heads (Unmasked, Bio Mask)- Two (2) Swappable Arm Sets + Cables (Combistick, Dual Swords)- Three (3) Swappable Wrist Blades (S, M, L)- One (1) Gauntlet- LED Illumination (Bio-Mask, Armor, Gauntlet)・One (1) Title Logo StandLED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:TM & © 20th Century StudiosFor more details, visit our online store

Ultimate Premium Masterline Aliens vs. Predator (Comic) Machiko & Broken Tusk Predator Product PV

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