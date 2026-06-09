First subgrantees receive $12 million to advance Georgia’s Rural Health Transformation efforts

ATLANTA (June 8, 2026) – The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) has issued awards to the first group of subgrantees through the Georgia Rural Enhancement and Transformation of Health Program, also known as the GREAT Health Program. These initial awards total $12,730,000 from GREAT Health’s Year 1 budget and support five strategies that advance the program’s core goals of improving health outcomes, increasing access to care, strengthening rural healthcare systems, and supporting long‑term financial sustainability across rural Georgia.

This first group of awards supports:

Public Health Investments: Georgia Newborn Screening Program. DCH awarded the Georgia Department of Public Health to expand newborn screenings at the Waycross, Georgia laboratory, improving access to critical screenings for blood disorders, hearing issues, congenital heart disease, and other conditions. The investment will help provide faster screening results for rural families across Georgia while supporting equipment upgrades, operational expansion, and staff training to strengthen statewide screening capacity.

Support for Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) Survivors. DCH awarded Side by Side, a community-based program that provides vocational training, life skills counseling, caregiver support, and community support for Georgians who have experienced brain injury. The award will support statewide capacity building and the opening of the first rural ABI “clubhouse,” expanding access to survivor-centered care and services for individuals and families in rural communities.

Nursing Care Improvements. DCH awarded the University System of Georgia to establish and host Nurse Summer Camps to inspire students to pursue nursing careers and strengthen Georgia’s future nursing workforce. The award supports broader workforce development efforts aimed at expanding nursing education pathways, increasing recruitment and retention in rural communities, and addressing the state’s growing nursing shortage.

Area Health Education Center (AHEC) Training & Housing. DCH awarded to the Georgia Statewide AHEC Network to strengthen rural healthcare workforce recruitment and training through short-term housing opportunities for students participating in rural professional learning experiences. The award also supports training students as Digital Health Navigators to provide community education and expanding rural workforce development initiatives.

Consumer Engagement Enhancements. DCH awarded Sharecare to expand a consumer-facing wellness platform designed to encourage preventive care, healthy lifestyles, and greater engagement in personal health. The investment will support wellness coaching, health education, and personalized health insights for rural Georgians, while helping individuals better understand health risks and connect with resources that support improved health outcomes and long-term wellbeing.

“This first round of subgrantees in GREAT Health represents Georgia’s commitment to deliver meaningful, innovative, community-driven solutions to transform rural healthcare. From promoting health and wellness, to expanding newborn screening services, supporting survivors of brain injury, and training our next generation of nurses and students in rural Georgia, GREAT Health offers opportunities for leaders in our state to expand access, build capacity, and improve outcomes for their communities,” said Stuart Portman, Executive Director, Medical Assistance Plans Division at DCH. “We look forward to making significant further investments through the next phases of funding opportunities.”

GREAT Health’s Year 1 plan includes four application phases. The Phase 1 and Phase 2 funding application periods have closed and were available to entities identified in DCH’s GREAT Health application to CMS. The Phase 3 application period runs from May 15 through June 15, 2026, and Phase 4 is expected to open on June 15, 2026. Phases 3 and 4 include a competitive application process. Eligible applicants include providers, community organizations and workforce and education partners.

To provide an overview of the program, more details about the first subgrantees, and future funding opportunities, DCH will host a public GREAT Health webinar on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 3 p.m. ET. Learn more about the webinar and register to attend at by clicking this link.

The GREAT Health website at greathealth.georgia.gov serves as the central source for all future Requests for Grant Applications (RFGAs), program updates, and related materials.

**The GREAT Health Program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the Rural Health Transformation Program, a financial assistance award totaling $218,862,169.63 with 100% funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of DCH and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.