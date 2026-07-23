Phase 3 investments support rural hospitals preparing for the AHEAD model and the transition to value-based care and strengthens the healthcare workforce across rural Georgia.

ATLANTA (July 23, 2026) –– The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) has awarded $60.5 million in Phase 3 funding through the Georgia Rural Enhancement and Transformation of Health (GREAT Health) Program. Today’s announcement brings the total amount of funds committed to date to $103.8 million. The awards support projects across two of the program’s five initiatives, including pre-implementation funding to help rural hospitals prepare for participation in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Achieving Healthcare Efficiency through Accountable Design (AHEAD) model and nurse educator development.

“Transforming rural healthcare requires building the foundation for long-term success,” said Executive Director of the DCH Medical Assistance Division Stuart Portman. “As implementation continues, we are investing in the planning, partnerships, and capacity needed to help rural communities successfully adopt new models of care and build a stronger and more sustainable healthcare system for the future.”

Transforming for a Sustainable Health System in Rural Georgia (Initiative 1) – $60 million : Awards in this initiative provide pre-implementation funding to help rural hospitals prepare for participation in the AHEAD Model. Eighty rural hospitals have completed the application to participate in the AHEAD model and have been awarded $750,000 to support pre-implementation activities. The list of 80 awarded hospitals is available here .



Growing a Highly Skilled Healthcare Workforce in Rural Georgia (Initiative 4) – $487,500: An award to the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce, in collaboration with the University System of Georgia, will support the Georgia Commitment to Assist in Recruitment of Educators (GA-CARE) nurse educator education awards. Funding will support nurses pursuing advanced education to become nurse educators.

With the final application deadline now closed, DCH expects to announce awards for the Phase 4 Year 1 funding round soon. These awards will complete initial distribution of the state's $218.8 million Year 1 federal Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program award.

GREAT Health is Georgia’s RHT Program, the federal-state partnership to strengthen rural communities by improving healthcare access, quality, and outcomes. Beginning in 2026 and over a five-year period, GREAT Health will provide funding to support projects that align with RHT Program goals. GREAT Health is organized around five initiatives and 29 strategies designed to improve healthcare access, outcomes, workforce capacity, innovation, and long-term sustainability across rural Georgia. These Phase 3 investments build upon earlier GREAT Health awards and represent another step toward advancing rural health transformation across the state.

The GREAT Health website at greathealth.georgia.gov serves as the central source for all future Requests for Grant Applications (RFGAs), program updates, and related materials. Sign up for the GREAT Health Program Updates Distribution List to receive future announcements and program updates.

About the Georgia Department of Community Health

DCH serves as the lead agency for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids®, which, combined, cover more than two million Georgians annually. The agency also oversees the State Health Benefit Plan, Healthcare Facility Regulation Division, and the State Office of Rural Health, among other divisions, accounting for an annual budget of more than $20 billion. Through effective planning, purchasing and oversight, DCH provides access to affordable, quality health care to some of the state’s most vulnerable and underserved populations. To learn more about DCH and its commitment to Shaping the Future of a Healthy Georgia, visit https://dch.georgia.gov/.

**The GREAT Health Program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the Rural Health Transformation Program, a financial assistance award totaling $218,862,169.63 with 100% funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of DCH and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.